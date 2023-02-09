Ex-Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven to suffer early Charlton Athletic blow - reports
Charlton Athletic’s manager Dean Holden could be poached by Huddersfield Town which would come as bad news for former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven should it happen.
Holden is “among the names under early consideration” at Huddersfield Town, claims The Daily Mail, which could come as a major blow to Methven should his takeover at The Valley go through as reported.
Huddersfield Town are searching for a new manager after the Championship strugglers sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just four months in charge with Holden mentioned as a potential replacement.
Methven, a former co-owner at Sunderland, has been heavily linked with a return to football with Charlton Athletic with national outlets claiming he is closing in on a £10million takeover of the League One club.
The former journalist is no longer involved in Sunderland, although his former Madrox partners Juan Sartori and Stewart Donald retain shares in the club alongside majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Methven’s new group – named SE7 Partners – will reportedly conclude the deal for Charlton shortly with money being pumped in by a US investor.
Former Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell was appointed as Charlton’s new chief operating officer late last year. Rodwell previously worked under Methven and Donald on Wearside before his removal after Louis-Dreyfus’ initial takeover. Another Methven associate, Ed Warwick, was appointed also recently appointed as Charlton's finance director.
Charlton are currently 12th in League One having taken 37 points from 28 games so far this campaign but only sit 10 points off Barnsley in sixth and a play-off spot. Ex-Sunderland midfielder George Dobson currently plays for The Addicks.