Holden is “among the names under early consideration” at Huddersfield Town, claims The Daily Mail, which could come as a major blow to Methven should his takeover at The Valley go through as reported.

Huddersfield Town are searching for a new manager after the Championship strugglers sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just four months in charge with Holden mentioned as a potential replacement.

Methven, a former co-owner at Sunderland, has been heavily linked with a return to football with Charlton Athletic with national outlets claiming he is closing in on a £10million takeover of the League One club.

Charlie Methven

The former journalist is no longer involved in Sunderland, although his former Madrox partners Juan Sartori and Stewart Donald retain shares in the club alongside majority owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Methven’s new group – named SE7 Partners – will reportedly conclude the deal for Charlton shortly with money being pumped in by a US investor.

Former Sunderland CEO Jim Rodwell was appointed as Charlton’s new chief operating officer late last year. Rodwell previously worked under Methven and Donald on Wearside before his removal after Louis-Dreyfus’ initial takeover. Another Methven associate, Ed Warwick, was appointed also recently appointed as Charlton's finance director.

