Evans missed Wednesday night’s defeat at Sheffield United with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Neil has also confirmed that Batth was withdrawn during the game having felt tightness in his groin.

Sunderland have several injury concerns.

The defender will also be assessed in the coming days, with Neil due to give an update at his weekly pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Speaking ahead of the Stoke trip, Neil said: “We’ll see where we are come the weekend.

“It is tough, of course. Dan Ballard is out, Dan Neil will be suspended.

"Danny Batth’s groin tightened up, and we didn’t want to risk Corry with a tight hamstring.

“We’re light on numbers, but as I say, we’ll see where we are with our squad when we travel to Stoke.”

Dressing room view on Sunderland red card

The 20-year-old midfielder was dismissed in the 31st minute against Sheffield United after denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Sunderland went on to lose the match 2-1 at Bramall Lane, as goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe either side of half-time put the hosts in control.

Gooch halved the deficit with 35 minutes remaining, yet it wasn’t enough to prevent Sunderland’s first league defeat of the season.

Asked about the significance of Neil’s red card when the game was still goalless, Gooch replied: “I think we were the better team, definitely.

“I thought we were controlling the game and looked more threatening.

“Stuff like that happens and we have to get around him as it’s something that will be tough for him, especially not being able to play.

“I think he’s had an outstanding start to the season and it’s just one of them things, he’ll learn from it and we just have to get around him and help him.”