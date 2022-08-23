Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bennette says he is ready to 'give his all' at Sunderland as his move from Herediano nears completion.

The Costa Rican winger spoke to reporters at the airport last night before flying to the UK.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Sunderland appear to be leading the race to sign Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke on loan.

A Dutch under-21 international, Van Hecke made 31 Championship appearances on loan at Blackburn last season, while reports from the North West have claimed Rovers have conceded defeat in their attempts to re-sign him.

Alex Neil hails Sunderland striker Ross Stewart

“He’s [Stewart] pretty much a complete striker in that he can take it in, he can run, he can score a goal and he’s good in the air," Neil said.

Stewart continues to be tracked by a number of clubs from across the UK after his remarkable rise over the last 18 months, but Sunderland remain confident he will agree a new improved deal to stay on Wearside.

He has one year left on his current deal, but Sunderland do have an option to extend automatically for a further season.

Speaking on the eve of the current Championship campaign, Neil said his own talks with Stewart had left him confident the situation would be resolved satisfactorily.

"Listen, naturally when you've got good players who've done well, they deserve to be rewarded for that," Neil said.

"In terms of his contract, I'm pretty sure something will get resolved.

"We're eager for Ross to stay.

"I don't see there being any issue with that, Ross is happy, I spoke to him the other day and he's content with where he is. He's just looking forward to the start of the season."