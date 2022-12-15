Sunderland AFC injury news: The latest from Tony Mowbray on Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard & Co ahead of Hull City clash
Sunderland are aiming to put their defeat to West Brom behind them when they face Hull City on Saturday.
Defeat to the Baggies ended their hopes of winning three games on the spin and denied the Black Cats the chance to move within one point of the playoffs. Their next task is an injury-ravaged Hull City side - but what is the current status of all of Sunderland’s injured players?
Here, we take a look at everything Tony Mowbray has said about Ross Stewart, Dan Ballard, Jewison Bennette, Bailey Wright and Edouard Michut ahead of the clash with Hull City:
Ross Stewart
“You get wary of saying what’s going to happen because I said yes [he would be available] last week when I was asked about Ross on the back of him having played for 60 minutes, but he’s had a full training session today.
“It was quite an intense training session in the snow. Fingers crossed there’s no reaction tomorrow, and then he will hopefully travel with us. Let’s see if we can get him included.
“I did say that last week, and I understand there was a frustration that he wasn’t on the squad list for the midweek game, but fingers crossed there’s no reaction after training today and then he trains tomorrow and gets on the coach with us.”
Dan Ballard
“He trained today and played midweek and felt really good. I don’t think he is far away. He looks really big and powerful and quick. Hopefully, it won’t be too long.”
Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright
“They are all okay. The federations send us the data. Their work loads were down because it is different in a World Cup. They aren’t up to speed. We will need them puffing and panting, their numbers from their three weeks away hadn’t been at the level we train at.”
Edouard Michut
“He hasn’t played for four, five, six weeks. But he has trained and some fitness work but he feels he is ready having not kicked a ball. I’m trying to explain to him that it’s hard to come in not having kicked a ball in the Championship.
“His talent is obvious. He’s a good footballer. A lad who was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe but he needs to train every day in my mind.”