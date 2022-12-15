Hull City vs Sunderland: Everything Tony Mowbray said on transfers, Ross Stewart and Dan Ballard
Sunderland are next in action against Hull City away from home in the Championship on Saturday.
That’s after the Black Cats lost against West Brom last time out at the Stadium of Light on Monday despite taking a first-half lead through an Amad Diallo penalty.
The Baggies turned it around in the second half to take the three points on Wearside and leave Tony Mowbray’s men empty-handed on a chilly night in the North East.
Coming into the game Sunderland striker Ross Stewart was thought to be close to making the bench but the striker suffered a minor setback. Dan Ballard, though, is nearing a return after he played for the club’s under-21 side.
Head coach Mowbray is set to face the media at 12:30pm today ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Hull City, with Stewart and Ballard high on the agenda. We’ll have LIVE updates as they happen here in our blog:
Tony Mowbray press conference LIVE: Hull City trip, Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart high on the agenda
- Sunderland face Hull City in the Championship away from home on Saturday (3pm)
- Tony Mowbray is holding his pre-match presser at the Academy of Light at 12:30pm today
- The Black Cats lost their last fixture against West Brom at the Stadium of Light
- Mowbray is expected to be asked about the fitness situation of Dan Ballard and Ross Stewart
He trained today and played midweek and felt really good. I don’t think he is far away. He looks really big and powerful and quick. Hopefully, it won’t be too long
They are all okay. The federations send us the data. Their work loads were down because it is different in a World Cup. They aren’t up to speed. We will need them puffing and panting, their numbers from their three weeks away hadn’t been at the level we train at.
He hasn’t played for four, five, six weeks. But he has trained and some fitness work but he feels he is ready having not kicked a ball. I’m trying to explain to him that it’s hard to come in not having kicked a ball in the Championship.
His talent is obvious. He’s a good footballer. A lad who was training with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe but he needs to train every day in my mind.
It’s not crystal clear to me (how busy Sunderland will be) I’m not sure how much money we will spend. That isn’t a negative. At Blackburn I had all the spreadsheets. That’s not the case here. They might surprise us and spend loads of money, they may get free agents in. I don’t know.
I do know that the club will continue to grow and focus on youth. I think the second half of the season will be there for Michut. He has to be ready. If we sign and January and they aren’t household names they will need to grow.
I don’t see a couple of players coming in and changing our world. We will recruit hopefully today and for tomorrow.
You get wary of saying yes. He has had a full training session today, It was intense in the snow. He will travel with us and hopefully we can get him included.
Leam is a very brave coach. They are a football team that are going to try and use the ball. Hopefully, we can give them some problems.
Every team just about has changed manager this season. 18 out of 24 or something like that. We have to do slides pre-manager and how they have changed since. We look at data and stats of where a team might be for shots, possession etc.
Leam has improved a lot of those statistics. That doesn’t suprise me having watched the game way to Watford where the drew 0-0