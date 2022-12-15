It’s not crystal clear to me (how busy Sunderland will be) I’m not sure how much money we will spend. That isn’t a negative. At Blackburn I had all the spreadsheets. That’s not the case here. They might surprise us and spend loads of money, they may get free agents in. I don’t know.

I do know that the club will continue to grow and focus on youth. I think the second half of the season will be there for Michut. He has to be ready. If we sign and January and they aren’t household names they will need to grow.