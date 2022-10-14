Here, we take you through the situation surrounding injuries in Tony Mowbray’s squad:

Luke O’Nien

The defender is available for this weekend’s clash against Wigan but is just one booking away from a suspension.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Corry Evans of Sunderland in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers at Stadium of Light on August 13, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One to keep an eye on when the Black Cats take on the Latics.

Corry Evans

Corry Evans will miss the Wigan Athletic game after picking up five yellow cards. The Northern Ireland international will now serve a one-match ban.

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines for approximately eight weeks after suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR.

Sunderland expect Dan Ballard to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

Niall Huggins

The full-back hasn’t featured yet this Championship season, Sunderland giving him all the time he needs to make a full and proper recovery.

The 21-year-old made an impressive start to life on Wearside after joining from Leeds United last season, but his campaign was brought to a premature end by two serious injuries.

Huggins suffered a stress fracture of the back before suffering the same injury in both of his heels as he began a comeback.

Mowbray has confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Sunderland expect Rich Stewart to be fit after the World Cup, possibly for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on December 3rd.

Ellis Simms

“He's been on the treadmills that get you running while taking your weight out of it, and he felt fine doing that.

“If he comes through the next days then you never know, he won't be too far away.

“First and foremost he has to come through today pain free, so that in his mind he can put his boots again tomorrow and do it again or increase it.

“The basic scenario is that he can jog [without pain], in and out of cones, maybe a few box-to-boxes and he feels OK, so that he can gradually increase the intensity.

“It'll be probably around a week of steadily increasing it and then if he's still OK, you can start to get him involved with some of the team training drills.

“I would suggest that it will probably will still be a while.