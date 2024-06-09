Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are advertising for a new behind-the-scenes role a the club

Sunderland have advertised a new behind-the-scenes role at the club in recent days.

The Black Cats are looking for a new “Head of People” to “create an inspirational people-focused organisation with an elevated employee experience aligned to the culture and values” at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specifications for the Human Resources advertised by Sunderland role include strategic work, communication, promoting the club, keeping across safeguarding rules and ensuring compliance with policy and procedures.

Sunderland also adds that they would like a “proven HR professional with extensive experience in both generalist and specialist fields” and for the ideal candidate to be “a commercially driven and pragmatic leader”. The full spec for the Head of People role can be found on the club’s website by clicking here.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the job via the EFL platform iRecruit, which can be found by following this link. Candidates will be expected to “design HR strategies that motivate and enable employees to elevate performance and build the people journey, ensuring our staff have a clear version of what is possible at Sunderland” should they be appointed.

The new job was shared by Sunderland figure David Bruce on LinkedIn, with the Black Cats also advertising the role on their website. Bruce, a boyhood Sunderland fan, returned to the club after a long stint working for the MLS last year as Chief Brand and Commercial Officer.