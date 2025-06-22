Fin Lynch reflects on a standout season for Sunderland’s academy as youth players break through in key roles

Sunderland Under-18s Lead Coach Fin Lynch has praised the strides made by the club’s youth players throughout the 2024-25 season, describing a campaign filled with “real pride and purpose” at the Academy of Light.

Development over results remains the core focus

While results are often used to measure success in football, Lynch reiterated that individual development remains the core focus of the club’s academy programme.

“The objective here has always been clear: development over results,” he said. “It’s about giving these young lads the platform to grow, to challenge themselves, and to transition into higher age groups. This season has been a great example of that.”

Finn Geragusian’s rise to U21 football

One of the most notable breakthroughs came from Finn Geragusian. After starting the season as a first-year scholar with the Under-18s, the midfielder progressed to become a regular under Graeme Murty at under-21 level. “Finn’s journey this year has been enriching to see. His attitude, work ethic and ability have seen him move up quickly, and he hasn’t looked out of place one bit at under-21 level,” Lynch added.

Jaydon Jones named U18 Player of the Year

Fellow prospect Jaydon Jones also enjoyed an excellent campaign. The dynamic forward was named Sunderland’s Under-18 Player of the Year and, like Geragusian, made the step up to under-21 football with confidence. “Jaydon is a fantastic example of how quickly things can move when you apply yourself properly. He’s shown consistency, maturity, and the desire to keep pushing forward,” Lynch added.

Exciting new scholars ready to make their mark

Looking ahead, Lynch is excited by the group of new scholars preparing to begin their journeys with the club. He believes they are arriving at a time where the pathway from youth to senior football is more visible than ever.

“There’s real excitement about the next batch of scholars coming in,” he said. “They’ve seen the clear pathway ahead of them, and that it’s a supportive one. They know that if they work hard and show the right qualities, opportunities will come.”

Academy graduates star in Wembley promotion triumph

That pathway was evident during Sunderland’s dramatic play-off final win in May, where four academy graduates played key roles in sealing the club’s return to the Premier League.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Teenager Tommy Watson scored a last-gasp winner at Wembley, while Chris Rigg made history by becoming the youngest player to start in a play-off final. Club captain Dan Neil, another homegrown product, led the team out, and goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, also developed at the academy, earned Player of the Match honours following a commanding display.

“For all of us at the Academy, it was an unbelievably proud moment,” Lynch said. “You look at Tommy, Chris, Dan and Patto, they’re all Academy lads. Their stories show what’s possible. It’s not just a dream for these young players – it’s something they can realistically achieve.”