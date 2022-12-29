Sunderland 4 Wigan 1: Highlights after convincing win for Tony Mowbray's side at the DW Stadium
Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan.
Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.
Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box.
Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Wigan 1 (Keane, 42) Sunderland 4 (Simms, 19) (Stewart, 66) (Roberts, 85) (Amad, 89)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Ba (Dajaku, 71), Michut (Pritchard, 61) (Matete, 69), Neil, Amad, Clarke (Roberts, 61), Simms (Stewart, 61)
- Subs: Bass, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Bennette, Stewart
- Wigan XI: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Hughes (Nyambe, 16), McLean, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, Aasgaard, Fletcher
- Subs: Amos, Bennett, Nyambe, Shinnie, Cousins, Scully, Broadhead
It’s FOUR!
What a strike from Amad who cuts in from the right and fires a shot past Jones.
1-4!
That should do it!
Lovely football from the visitors before the ball dropped to Roberts in the box.
His shot took a deflection and sent Jones the wrong way.
1-3!
Stewart and Dajaku are appealing for a penalty after Dajaku’s low shot hit Darikwa after the Wigan defender slid to ground.
Sunderland are still playing with a back three, with Hume and now Dajaku as the wing-backs.
Neil and Matete are in midfield with Roberts and Amad behind Stewart.