News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Sunderland 4 Wigan 1: Highlights after convincing win for Tony Mowbray's side at the DW Stadium

Sunderland made it back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-1 win at Wigan.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Ellis Simms headed them ahead in the 19th minute, yet Latics striker Will Keane equalised three minutes before half-time.

Ross Stewart then came off the bench to restore the visitors’ lead, converting a penalty after Patrick Roberts was fouled in the box.

Hide Ad

Roberts then scored his third goal of the season to secure the victory, before a stunning strike from Amad made it four.

Ross Stewart penalty vs Wigan.
Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Wigan 1 (Keane, 42) Sunderland 4 (Simms, 19) (Stewart, 66) (Roberts, 85) (Amad, 89)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Wright, O’Nien, Ba (Dajaku, 71), Michut (Pritchard, 61) (Matete, 69), Neil, Amad, Clarke (Roberts, 61), Simms (Stewart, 61)
  • Subs: Bass, Matete, Roberts, Pritchard, Dajaku, Bennette, Stewart
  • Wigan XI: Jones, Darikwa, Tilt, Hughes (Nyambe, 16), McLean, Power, Naylor, Lang, Keane, Aasgaard, Fletcher
  • Subs: Amos, Bennett, Nyambe, Shinnie, Cousins, Scully, Broadhead
Show new updates

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from the DW Stadium

FULL-TIME: WIGAN 1 SUNDERLAND 4

Three minutes added time

89’ GOOOOOAAAALLLLL AMAD!!!

It’s FOUR!

What a strike from Amad who cuts in from the right and fires a shot past Jones.

1-4!

85’ GOOOOAAAAALLLLL ROBERTS!!!

That should do it!

Lovely football from the visitors before the ball dropped to Roberts in the box.

His shot took a deflection and sent Jones the wrong way.

1-3!

81’ Handball appeals

Stewart and Dajaku are appealing for a penalty after Dajaku’s low shot hit Darikwa after the Wigan defender slid to ground.

74’ Another change for Wigan

73’ What the team looks like now

Sunderland are still playing with a back three, with Hume and now Dajaku as the wing-backs.

Neil and Matete are in midfield with Roberts and Amad behind Stewart.

71’ And ANOTHER one

Now Ba has gone off after going down near the corner flag.

Leon Dajaku has come on.

Sunderland have used all five subs.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6