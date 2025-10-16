Sunderland have made a great start to the 2025/26 Premier League season, but where does AI think they'll finish?

Sunderland have enjoyed an excellent start to their long-awaited Premier League return and fans are hoping the best is yet to come.

The Black Cats sit ninth with 11 points on the board from seven games, with their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United just before the international break just their second of the season. Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light this weekend to host bottom-of-the-table Wolves. Given the struggles the hosts have endured so far, coupled with an excellent home record of two wins, one draw and zero defeats so far, expectations around Regis Le Bris’ side are high.

But what about beyond the Wolves clash? Where will Sunderland finish in the Premier League this season, how will they fare in their derby clashes with Newcastle United, who will be their top goalscorer, and what are the chances of an FA Cup run?

We’ve turned to Google’s Gemini AI chatbot to predict the answers to those questions.

Where will Sunderland finish in the Premier League this season?

Regis Le Bris, manager of Sunderland. | Getty Images

Gemini: Based on their impressive start, shrewd summer acquisitions, and the clear tactical identity shown in the opening seven games, Sunderland are poised for more than just a relegation scrap; they are on track to become the Premier League's surprise package. Their current pace of 1.57 points per game is unlikely to be maintained, and a mid-season dip is almost inevitable as the squad contends with the division's relentless intensity. However, the team's reinforced spine, featuring the likes of Granit Xhaka in midfield, and their clinical edge against teams in the bottom half suggest they have the quality to avoid being dragged into a dogfight.

The key to their season will be maintaining their formidable home form at the Stadium of Light and navigating the crucial festive period without significant injuries to key personnel. While the initial excitement may fade, the foundation has been laid for a comfortable season.

Prediction: Sunderland will secure their Premier League status with games to spare, ultimately finishing in 13th position with a final total of 46 points. They will end the season as the highest-placed of the three newly promoted clubs, establishing a superb platform for their second season back in the top flight.

How will Sunderland get on against Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derbies?

Sunderland fans will be expecting big things against Newcastle. | Getty Images

Gemini: For Sunderland, the return to the Premier League was always going to be defined by two fixtures above all others: the clashes with bitter rivals Newcastle United. These matches will be monumental, season-defining encounters where form goes out of the window, replaced by pure passion and intensity.

The first derby at the Stadium of Light will be a cauldron of noise not seen on Wearside for years. Buoyed by their home crowd and playing with the fearless energy of a newly-promoted side, Sunderland will shock their more established rivals. They will play a high-tempo, aggressive game, securing a famous victory that will be celebrated as much as any other result this season.

The return fixture at St. James' Park will be a different story. With Newcastle seeking revenge and Sunderland's early-season momentum having naturally levelled out, they will face a formidable challenge. While they will fight a dogged rearguard action and frustrate the home side for long periods, Newcastle's quality will eventually tell, and they will claim the spoils in a tight and nervy affair. Honours, and bragging rights, will be shared across the season.

Score Predictions:

Who will be Sunderland’s Premier League top goalscorer this season?

Wilson Isidor has enjoyed a fine start to the season with Sunderland | Getty Images

Gemini: While summer signings like Simon Adingra and Brian Brobbey will be crucial to the attack, the top scorer accolade will go to the man who has hit the ground running. French forward Wilson Isidor, who is the club's current top scorer with three goals, has shown the predatory instincts and composure required to succeed in the Premier League. His intelligent movement and clinical finishing will make him the focal point of Sunderland's attack. Though he'll face competition for his starting place, his eye for goal will see him emerge as the team's most reliable source of goals over the 38-game season.

Top Scorer Prediction: Wilson Isidor will be Sunderland's top scorer in the Premier League, finishing the season with 11 goals.

How will Sunderland do in the FA Cup this season?

Predicting Sunderland’s chances in the FA Cup this season is tough, considering the third-round draw is still not even on the horizon. However, fans can still dream of an unlikely run at Wembley to go with their exciting Premier League campaign, so we’ve tasked Gemini with making a prediction anyway.

Gemini: With Premier League survival being the undisputed priority, the FA Cup will offer a chance to build momentum and rotate the squad. The luck of the draw will be paramount. Expect Sunderland to navigate the Third Round with a comfortable home win against lower-league opposition. They will then be drawn at home again in the Fourth Round, scraping past a fellow mid-table Premier League side in a hard-fought contest at the Stadium of Light to ignite dreams of a potential cup run.

However, the journey will end in the Fifth Round. The draw will finally turn against them, handing them a daunting away trip to one of the league's elite. Facing a top-four contender away from home will prove a step too far for the Black Cats, who will put up a spirited fight but ultimately be outclassed. It will be a respectable run that allows them to exit the competition with their heads held high and refocus entirely on their primary goal of league consolidation.

Prediction: Knocked out in the Fifth Round by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.