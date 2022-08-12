Sunderland 2 QPR 2: Highlights after Seny Dieng’s equaliser plus Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms goals

Sunderland were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw against QPR at the Stadium of Light after a late equaliser from Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 10:04 pm

Alex Neil’s side took a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of finishes from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.

The hosts looked like they would see the game out before Ilias Chair’s free-kick halved the deficit.

Dieng then headed home an equaliser after coming up for a corner in stoppage-time.

Elliot Embleton. Picture by FRANK REID

Here’s how the game played out.

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 31) (Simms, 40) QPR 2 (Chair, 87) (Dieng, 90+2)

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 22:06

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Ballard (O’Nien, 9), Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Neil (Embleton, 88), Clarke, Pritchard (Wright, 88), Simms, (Roberts, 60) Stewart
  • Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Embleton, Diamond, Roberts
  • QPR XI: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Johansen (Dozzell, 75), Field, Adomah (Roberts, 45), Shodipo (Armstrong, 81), Chair, Dykes
  • Subs: Walsh, Gubbins, Masterson, Dozzell, Roberts, Bonne, Armstrong
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 18:05

Reaction from Alex Neil

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:07

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:00

Full-Time: Sunderland 2 QPR 2

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:00

90+3’ How has that not gone in?

Embleton hits the underside of the bar and the ball somehow doesn’t go over the line.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 22:06

90+2’ Goal (Dieng!)

Chair’s cross after Sunderland cleared the initial corner is headed in by the QPR goalkeeper.

He was free to head home inside the box!

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:52

90+1’ What a save!

Excellent save from Patterson to deny Armstrong.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:50

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:50

90’ Another striker on for QPR

MaCauley Bonne has replaced Hamalainen for QPR.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:48

88’ Double change

Wright and Embleton have come on for Neil and Pritchard.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:47

87’ Goal QPR (Chair)

Chair finally takes the free-kick and curls the ball into the top corner.

Patterson got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.

2-1.

