Alex Neil’s side took a two-goal lead in the first half courtesy of finishes from Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms.
The hosts looked like they would see the game out before Ilias Chair’s free-kick halved the deficit.
Dieng then headed home an equaliser after coming up for a corner in stoppage-time.
Most Popular
-
1
'Should have been sent off' - Sunderland fans fume at Ilias Chair as QPR goalkeeper Seny Deng scores
-
2
'Sublime': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after Seny Dieng's late equaliser for QPR
-
3
Sunderland 2 QPR 2: Highlights after Seny Dieng’s equaliser plus Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms goals
-
4
Championship news: Sunderland’s rivals set to lose striker as Leicester City sign goalkeeper amid Daniel Iversen speculation
-
5
Sunderland boss Alex Neil issues worrying Dan Ballard injury update and explains his Luke O'Nien call
Here’s how the game played out.
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 31) (Simms, 40) QPR 2 (Chair, 87) (Dieng, 90+2)
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 22:06
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Ballard (O’Nien, 9), Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, Neil (Embleton, 88), Clarke, Pritchard (Wright, 88), Simms, (Roberts, 60) Stewart
- Subs: Bass, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Embleton, Diamond, Roberts
- QPR XI: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Hamalainen, Johansen (Dozzell, 75), Field, Adomah (Roberts, 45), Shodipo (Armstrong, 81), Chair, Dykes
- Subs: Walsh, Gubbins, Masterson, Dozzell, Roberts, Bonne, Armstrong
Reaction from Alex Neil
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
Full-Time: Sunderland 2 QPR 2
90+3’ How has that not gone in?
Embleton hits the underside of the bar and the ball somehow doesn’t go over the line.
90+2’ Goal (Dieng!)
Chair’s cross after Sunderland cleared the initial corner is headed in by the QPR goalkeeper.
He was free to head home inside the box!
90+1’ What a save!
Excellent save from Patterson to deny Armstrong.
Four minutes added time
90’ Another striker on for QPR
MaCauley Bonne has replaced Hamalainen for QPR.
88’ Double change
Wright and Embleton have come on for Neil and Pritchard.
87’ Goal QPR (Chair)
Chair finally takes the free-kick and curls the ball into the top corner.
Patterson got a hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.
2-1.