'So bad at times' - Sunderland fans react to Saturday's 2-0 win over Wolves

Sunderland propelled themselves back up the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, but many supporters have been left unconvinced by the performance.

Having lost to Manchester United before the international break, the Black Cats made a triumphant return to action thanks to a 16th-minute strike from Nordi Mukiele, while a Ladislav Krejci own goal in second-half stoppage time put the result beyond doubt.

The win lifts Sunderland to seventh in the Premier League table, just two points adrift of second and already nine points clear of the relegation zone.

However, it was hardly a performance to write home about, with Sunderland outshot at home by the Premier League’s basement side 16-8, with Wolves just edging the xG stakes 0.78-0.75 as well (FotMob).

There’s been no shortage of reaction to Saturday’s result, with most fans demanding an improved performance from Regis Le Bris’ side and conceding that a better team would have punished Sunderland on the day.

“Hard work today, we have to cut out the mistakes,” John Youll wrote on Facebook. “Against any other side we would have been punished but yet again, till the end.”

Ray Daglish added: “A win is a win, we were so bad at times. I felt sorry for Wolves, played well but can't score. Our defence is excellent thank god.”

Jim Nesbitt echoed that sentiment saying: “It was hard work, well done lads.”

Of course, there were still plenty of supporters simply celebrating the result, which coupled nicely with a 2-1 defeat for Newcastle United away at Brighton.

“Marvellous. And the TUNE lost,” said John Shield, with Undine Eade adding: “Well done boys, three great points.”

John Crow fired another jab at rivals Newcastle, writing:”What a Welbeck of day.”

Sunderland face a horrific run in December that sees them take on Liverpool, Manchester City twice and Newcastle among others, while their first game of 2026 is away at Tottenham.

With that in mind, some fans are simply glad to see their side still putting points on the board ahead of that torrid set of fixtures.

“We need as many points as possible before December’s fixtures,” said Andrew Fraser.

What next for Sunderland?

Regis Le Bris, Manager of Sunderland, inspects the pitch prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Sunderland at City Ground on September 27, 2025 in Nottingham, England. | Getty Images

While it was a tough watch, Sunderland fans can be delighted with another three points on the board.

They’ll have to vastly improve next time out, however, as they travel to a Chelsea side sitting level on points with the Black Cats, but full of confidence after beating Benfica, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest across their last three matches.

After that, Sunderland welcome former manager David Moyes back to the Stadium of Light as they host Everton, who lost 2-0 away at Man City this weekend.