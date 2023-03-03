Sunderland 1 Stoke City 5: Highlights as Cats are thrashed by Alex Neil's side after Dwight Gayle brace
Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Alex Neil’s Stoke City side at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.
It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.
Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 62) Stoke 5 (Laurent, 41) (Campbell, 54, 57) (Gayle, 68, 76)
It could have been a hat-trick for the Stoke striker but Patterson saves his low effort.
Another simple goal after Michut conceded a free-kick on the edge of Sunderland’s box.
Smallbone’s cross was headed in by Gayle for the striker’s second.
He had only scored one league goal this season before today.
Too easy.
Stoke have a fourth after Laurent won the initial header from Smallbone’s corner.
Fox’s effort was then saved by Patterson before Gayle converted the rebound.
1-4.