Sunderland 1 Stoke City 5: Highlights as Cats are thrashed by Alex Neil's side after Dwight Gayle brace

Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Alex Neil’s Stoke City side at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
3 minutes ago

The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.

Stoke City vs Sunderland.
Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 62) Stoke 5 (Laurent, 41) (Campbell, 54, 57) (Gayle, 68, 76)

Show new updates

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 STOKE 5

90+1’ Gayle shot saved

It could have been a hat-trick for the Stoke striker but Patterson saves his low effort.

Two minutes added time

85’ A day to forget

80’ Double change for Stoke

ON: Tymon and Baker

OFF: Laurent and Campbell

76’ Goal Stoke (Gayle)

Another simple goal after Michut conceded a free-kick on the edge of Sunderland’s box.

Smallbone’s cross was headed in by Gayle for the striker’s second.

He had only scored one league goal this season before today.

68’ Goal Stoke (Gayle)

Too easy.

Stoke have a fourth after Laurent won the initial header from Smallbone’s corner.

Fox’s effort was then saved by Patterson before Gayle converted the rebound.

1-4.

66’ Another change for Stoke

ON: Thompson

OFF: Pearson

64’ End to end

The game has really opened up now as Patterson saves Cambpell’s low shot.

Now Pearson is down for Stoke.

