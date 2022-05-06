A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered in what will be an emotional and passionate first leg.
The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.
Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.
We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45) Sheffield Wednesday 0
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:44
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke (Doyle, 90+3), Roberts (Embleton, 81), Pritchard (Matete, 81), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Embleton, Neil, Matete, McGeady
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Berahino (Windass, 56), Gregory
- Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson
Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0
90+3’ Stewart doing his defensive work
Stewart clears Bannan’s in-swinging corner.
Important intervention from the striker.
90+3’ FINAL CHANGE
Doyle has come on for Clarke.
90+2’ Big block from Batth
Wednesday are applying more pressure but Batth has just made an excellent block to deny Windass.
FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME
89’ Chance for a second!
That would have been a huge goal.
Cirkin’s clearance caused chaos at the back for Wednesday and Peacock-Farrell’s attempted headed clearance fell to Stewart.
The keeper managed to get back on his line before the striker fired a low shot wide.
88’ Second change for Wednesday
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has come on for Byers in Wednesday’s midfield.
86’ Sunderland dropping deep
Sunderland are now set in a 4-5-1 formation with a midfield three of Matete, Evans and O’Nien.
Wednesday are pushing for a leveller and it looks like the hosts would be content with taking a 1-0 lead to Hillsborough.
81’ DOUBLE CHANGE
Two changes for Sunderland as Matete and Embleton come on for Roberts and Pritchard.