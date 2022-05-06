Loading...

Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 LIVE: Reaction as Ross Stewart goal puts Cats ahead in League One play-off semi-final

The play-offs are finally here with Sunderland set to host Sheffield Wednesday in the first of two huge matches tonight.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:41 pm

A bumper crowd will be in attendance at the Stadium of Light – and we’ve got all the action covered in what will be an emotional and passionate first leg.

The sides will meet at Hillsborough for the second leg on Monday, yet Sunderland will hope to gain an advantage before the reverse fixture.

Both sides are in a rich vein of form heading into the play-offs, while just a point separated them in the regular league campaign.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday live blog.

We’ll have all the action, analysis, reaction and more throughout the night:

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Stewart, 45) Sheffield Wednesday 0

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:44

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Wright, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Evans, O’Nien, Clarke (Doyle, 90+3), Roberts (Embleton, 81), Pritchard (Matete, 81), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Doyle, Hume, Embleton, Neil, Matete, McGeady
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Storey, Dean, Hutchinson, Johnson, Byers, Luongo, Bannan, Berahino (Windass, 56), Gregory
  • Subs: Wildsmith, Hunt, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Mendez-Laing, Windass, Paterson
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:44

Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:40

FULL-TIME: Sunderland 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:38

90+3’ Stewart doing his defensive work

Stewart clears Bannan’s in-swinging corner.

Important intervention from the striker.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:37

90+3’ FINAL CHANGE

Doyle has come on for Clarke.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:43

90+2’ Big block from Batth

Wednesday are applying more pressure but Batth has just made an excellent block to deny Windass.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:34

FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:34

89’ Chance for a second!

That would have been a huge goal.

Cirkin’s clearance caused chaos at the back for Wednesday and Peacock-Farrell’s attempted headed clearance fell to Stewart.

The keeper managed to get back on his line before the striker fired a low shot wide.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:32

88’ Second change for Wednesday

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has come on for Byers in Wednesday’s midfield.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:31

86’ Sunderland dropping deep

Sunderland are now set in a 4-5-1 formation with a midfield three of Matete, Evans and O’Nien.

Wednesday are pushing for a leveller and it looks like the hosts would be content with taking a 1-0 lead to Hillsborough.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 21:25

81’ DOUBLE CHANGE

Two changes for Sunderland as Matete and Embleton come on for Roberts and Pritchard.

