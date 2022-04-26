Loading...

Sunderland 1 Rotherham United 1: Story of the day after Michael Ihiekwe own goal hands Cats a point in League One play-off race

Sunderland salvaged a point to draw 1-1 with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:43 pm

Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe opened the scoring when he headed home a corner in the first half, while Sunderland struggled to create chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Alex Neil made some attacking substitutions in the second half, with Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Elliot Embleton entering the fray.

Yet it took until the 88th minute for the hosts to draw level when Ihiekwe headed Clarke’s cross into his own net.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth battles for the ball.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Ihiekwe, own goal, 88) Rotherham 1 (Ihiekwe, 17)

Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 23:01

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Batth, Wright, Doyle, Hume (Clarke, 60), Evans, Matete (Embleton, 70), Gooch, O’Nien, Broadhead (Pritchard, 53), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Pritchard
  • Rotherham XI: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Harding, Rathbone (Lindsay, 79), Barlaser, Osei-Tutu (Mattock, 76), Wiles, Ogbene, Smith
  • Subs: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.
Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 23:01

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 22:22

Player ratings

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 22:22

Reaction from Alex Neil

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:46

Full-time thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:43

FULL-TIME: Sunderland 1 Rotherham 1

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:42

90+4’ Late corner for Rotherham

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:40

90+2’ Sunderland pushing for a winner now

The home crowd are right behind them.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:39

FIVE minutes added time

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:37

88’ GOAAAAAALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND!!!!! (OWN GOAL, Ihiekwe)

From nowhere.

Clarke’s in-swinging cross from the left is headed into his own net by Ihiekwe.

A thumping header which went in off the bar.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:34

87’ More Rotherham corners

Rotherham have racked up their corner count in the last few minutes but weren’t able to capitalise.

