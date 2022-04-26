Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe opened the scoring when he headed home a corner in the first half, while Sunderland struggled to create chances in the opening 45 minutes.
Alex Neil made some attacking substitutions in the second half, with Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Elliot Embleton entering the fray.
Yet it took until the 88th minute for the hosts to draw level when Ihiekwe headed Clarke’s cross into his own net.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Ihiekwe, own goal, 88) Rotherham 1 (Ihiekwe, 17)
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 23:01
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Batth, Wright, Doyle, Hume (Clarke, 60), Evans, Matete (Embleton, 70), Gooch, O’Nien, Broadhead (Pritchard, 53), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, Neil, Clarke, Roberts, Embleton, Pritchard
- Rotherham XI: Johansson, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe; Harding, Rathbone (Lindsay, 79), Barlaser, Osei-Tutu (Mattock, 76), Wiles, Ogbene, Smith
- Subs: Chapman, Mattock, Bola, Odoffin, Lindsay, Kayode, Kelly.
FULL-TIME: Sunderland 1 Rotherham 1
90+4’ Late corner for Rotherham
90+2’ Sunderland pushing for a winner now
The home crowd are right behind them.
FIVE minutes added time
88’ GOAAAAAALLLLLLL SUNDERLAND!!!!! (OWN GOAL, Ihiekwe)
From nowhere.
Clarke’s in-swinging cross from the left is headed into his own net by Ihiekwe.
A thumping header which went in off the bar.
87’ More Rotherham corners
Rotherham have racked up their corner count in the last few minutes but weren’t able to capitalise.