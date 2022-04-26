Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham defender Michael Ihiekwe opened the scoring when he headed home a corner in the first half, while Sunderland struggled to create chances in the opening 45 minutes.

Alex Neil made some attacking substitutions in the second half, with Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Elliot Embleton entering the fray.

Yet it took until the 88th minute for the hosts to draw level when Ihiekwe headed Clarke’s cross into his own net.

Sunderland defender Danny Batth battles for the ball.

