Sunderland 1 Reading 0: Highlights as Patrick Roberts goal moves Cats up Championship table
Sunderland left it late as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading at the Stadium of Light.
After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break.
Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 84) Reading 0
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 75), Michut (Ba, 81), Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 81), Gelhardt (Lihadji, 75)
- Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Lihadji, Ba, Pritchard, Ekwah
- Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue, Baba (Meite, 87), Hoilett (Dann, 78), McIntyre (Azeez, 87), Hendrick, Ince, Long (Meite, 78), Carroll
- Subs: Bouzanis, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Azeez, Casadei, Meite
Ballard is down after a clash of heads with Meite.
The Reading man is booked and Ballard is now back on his feet.
Sunderland deserve their lead and have shown more attacking intent in this second half.
Roberts picked up the ball in the box and cut inside before curling the ball home.
1-0!