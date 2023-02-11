News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 1 Reading 0: Highlights as Patrick Roberts goal moves Cats up Championship table

Sunderland left it late as they claimed a 1-0 win over Reading at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
10 minutes ago

After a pretty uneventful first half, the Black Cats showed more attacking intent after the break.

Patrick Roberts then scored the game’s only goal six minutes from time after cutting in from the right flank.

Here’s how the game played out:

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against Reading.

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Roberts, 84) Reading 0

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Neil (O’Nien, 75), Michut (Ba, 81), Roberts, Amad, Clarke (Bennette, 81), Gelhardt (Lihadji, 75)
  • Subs: Bass, O’Nien, Bennette, Lihadji, Ba, Pritchard, Ekwah
  • Reading XI: Lumley, Yiadom, Sarr, Mbengue, Baba (Meite, 87), Hoilett (Dann, 78), McIntyre (Azeez, 87), Hendrick, Ince, Long (Meite, 78), Carroll
  • Subs: Bouzanis, Dann, Guinness-Walker, Fornah, Azeez, Casadei, Meite
The table as it stands

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 READING 0

90+1 Ballard down

Ballard is down after a clash of heads with Meite.

The Reading man is booked and Ballard is now back on his feet.

FOUR minutes added time

87’ More Reading changes

ON: Azeez and Fornah

OFF: McIntyre and Rahman

84’ GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL ROBERTS!!!

Sunderland deserve their lead and have shown more attacking intent in this second half.

Roberts picked up the ball in the box and cut inside before curling the ball home.

1-0!

81’ MORE SUNDERLAND CHANGES

ON: Ba and Bennette

OFF: Michut and Clarke

78’ Double change for Reading

ON: Meite and Dann

OFF: Hoilett and Long

SunderlandReadingStadium of Light