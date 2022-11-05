News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1: Highlights as Mark Harris goal gives visitors win after Anthony Patterson penalty save

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Nicholson
13 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were fortunate to still be level at half-time after Anthony Patterson saved Joe Ralls’ penalty.

Cardiff took the lead four minutes after the restart, though, as Mark Harris converted Mahlon Romeo’s low cross.

The hosts did apply some late pressure but couldn’t force an equaliser.

Here’s how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1 (Harris, 49)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, O’Nien, Batth, Wright, Cirkin, Ba (Evans, 57), Neil (Pritchard, 57), Roberts (Bennette, 67), Amad, Clarke, Simms (Embleton, 74)
  • Subs: Bass, Hume, Evans, Matete, Pritchard, Embleton, Bennette
  • Cardiff XI: Allsop, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Nkounkou, Wintle, Ralls, Ojo (Rinomhota, 74), Philogene (Sawyers, 58), O’Dowda, Harris (Watters, 58)
  • Subs: Alnwick, Nelson, Sang, Sawyers, Rinomhota, Whyte, Watters
Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 18:13

Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 17:00

Thoughts from the Stadium of Light

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:58

Full-Time: Sunderland 0 Cardiff 1

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:58

90+3’ Late penalty appeal

Romeo collides with Bennete in the Cardiff box but penalty appeals are turned down.

It then all kicked off as players from both sides clashed.

Embleton and Kipre were booked.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:55

90+2’ Another Cardiff change

Whyte replaces Watters in the closing stages.

Evans has also just blocked Ralls’ shot with the ball still in Sunderland’s half.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:52

Four minutes added time

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:51

88’ Embleton pass cut out

Embleton tried to switch the play to the right there but the pass was once again cut out.

Cardiff have defended their box well in the last few minutes but Sunderland haven’t done enough to really test them.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:53

83’ Amad denied

Kipre has just made a last-ditch challenge to stop Amad, who was about to shoot, in the Sunderland box.

Embleton then saw an effort saved moments later.

Amad has only just got back to his feet following the tackle.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:43

81’ Cardiff defending in numbers

Cardiff are now playing with a back five and defending in numbers.

Sunderland haven’t done enough to break them down so far.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 16:39

76’ Getting closer

Cirkin’s cross from the left is headed away by the substitute Nelson.

Time is running out though.

