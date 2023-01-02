Despite a slow start, the Sunderland players knew they could, and probably should, have taken all three points against Blackpool, after Ross Stewart’s second-half header cancelled out Shayne Lavery’s opener

The visitors went on to create several good chances in the closing stages, yet a draw still means they have taken seven points from the last nine available.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Bailey Wright playing for Sunderland at Blackpool.

Youngsters travel with the squad

Multiple injury setbacks and an illness in the camp meant 15-year-old academy graduate Chris Rigg was named on Sunderland’s bench for the first time.

The young midfielder also travelled with the senior squad to Birmingham earlier in the season but wasn’t named in the matchday 18.

Rigg was accompanied by 16-year-old Tom Watson, who took part in the pre-match warm-up but wasn’t named on the bench to face Blackpool.

Ellis Taylor returns

While the decision had been made a couple of weeks ago, Hartlepool announced on the morning of the match that Ellis Taylor had been recalled from his loan spell by Sunderland.

The 19-year-old made just eight senior appearances for Pools and was with the Black Cats squad which travelled to Blackpool, despite not being named in the squad.

Taylor made four senior appearances for Sunderland last season, with three coming in the EFL Trophy and the other in the Carabao Cup.

Bailey Wright injury scare

Injuries to Aji Alese, Lynden Gooch, Danny Batth, Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin meant Sunderland didn’t have a recognised defender on the bench.

There was therefore concern in the dugout when Bailey Wright collided with the post following a first-half Blackpool free-kick, and then stayed down.

Thankfully for Sunderland the centre-back was able to continue. With his options limited, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray made just one change during the match as Ba replaced Edouard Michut in the second half.

Ross Stewart’s impressive run

Another goal for Stewart means the striker has now scored nine goals in 11 Championship appearances this season.

Despite missing a large part of the campaign with a thigh injury, the 26-year-old is just three goals behind the Championship’s joint top goal scorers in Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom and Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres – who both have 12.

Yet it’s Stewart who has the best goals-per-minutes ratio, scoring, on average, every 107 minutes – according to Wyscout.

And while two have come from the penalty spot, Stewart has now scored in four consecutive matches since returning from injury.

Ex-Arsenal team-mates collide

Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard returned to his former club, following a loan spell at Blackpool during the 2020/21 season.

The former Arsenal defender came up against former Gunners team-mate Charlie Patino at Bloomfield Road, after the latter joined Blackpool on a season-long loan in the summer.

The pair collided midway through the second half after a heavy challenge from Ballard left Patino needing treatment.

