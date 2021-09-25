'Strong side' 'Best XI we've had in a while' - Excited Sunderland fans react as Lee Johnson makes two changes for clash with Bolton Wanderers

There is no Lynden Gooch in the squad today as Alex Pritchard takes his place.

Meanwhile, Tom Flanagan comes back in for Bailey Wright in defence.

Niall Huggins is on the bench after he limped off on Tuesday.

Sunderland fans have been reacting to the team news on social media.

Oluwaseun Bamgboye tweeted: Good to see Flanagan back also Pritchard starting as well nice to see. #safc

@jxdesafc tweeted: “One of the best lineups i’ve seen us put out in a while, haway”

Kevin Moeliker @Kevsol tweeted: “Fair enough - played so well in the week that he could've made a few more changes and I wouldn't have complained.”

Philip West @Philip_RJ89 tweeted: “Strong starting XI and a very good bench as well! Excited to see what Pritchard can do from the start!”

The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.

Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek and head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping his side will carry that momentum into the Stadium of Light clash this afternoon.

Kick-off is 3pm on Wearside and our Echo SAFC team is there with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson bringing you all the action, reaction and team news with player ratings and reaction from Johnson post-match at the Stadium of Light.

