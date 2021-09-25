Sunderland AFC v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Team news, transfer and contract latest from Stadium of Light
Sunderland host Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light this afternoon – and we’ve got it covered.
The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways in the league following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town last time out in League One.
Sunderland comfortably beat Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek and head coach Lee Johnson will be hoping his side will carry that momentum into the Stadium of Light clash this afternoon.
Kick-off is 3pm on Wearside and our Echo SAFC team is there with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson bringing you all the action, reaction and team news with player ratings and reaction from Johnson post-match at the Stadium of Light.
Frank Reid will be there taking pictures too as Sunderland look to regain top spot in League One with a win over Bolton Wanderers.
Follow all the action and build-up below in our blog.
Sunderland youngster heads out on loan
Anthony Patterson has joined Notts County on a short-term loan.
Patterson is expected to be in contention to make his debut at Altrincham on Saturday afternoon.
The 21-year-old is highly rated by the Black Cats, but Johnson is determined to ensure that he gets 25 starts over the course of the campaign to develop his game.
That has become a tougher task on Wearside due to the arrival of Thorben Hoffmann from Bayern Munich.
Notts County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is believed to have picked up an injury in training this week, opening up the opportunity for Patterson.
Fitness update from the Sunderland boss
Asked for a fitness update on Friday afternoon, head coach Lee Johnson said: “We’re looking pretty healthy.
“Denver is coming along pretty nicely and could get some U23 minutes on Monday night [away at Wolves].
“We’ve then got a game in the Papa John’s Trophy at Lincoln City eight days later, and providing he comes through Monday OK he could have some involvement there.
“Arby is doing well and training with us, though we’re not pushing him into games just yet.”
Sad news this morning
Update from the Sunderland boss
Denver Hume is set to make his Sunderland comeback in the U23s on Monday night.
Should the left-back progress as hoped then he will be in line to make his senior return for the club’s opening Papa John’s Trophy game at Lincoln City.
The 23-year-old had a difficult summer as he recovered from another serious hamstring injury, and as talks over a new contract stalled.
With that issue now settled, Hume is close to returning as he looks to apply some pressure on Dennis Cirkin in the hunt for regular senior minutes.
Good morning!
It’s matchday! Can Sunderland get back to winning ways in League One? We hope so. We’ll have all the build-up, team news, reaction and analysis from the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Kick-off is 3pm. Lee Johnson will be hoping his side can build on the momentum gained from the victory over Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup in midweek.