Sunderland made a welcome return to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in South Wales on Good Friday.

Adil Aouchiche's early penalty helped the Black Cats get back to their free-flowing best and Jobe Bellingham doubled the advantage later in the first half.

Here's Phil Smith's key conclusions from the game...

STRIKER SOLUTION IS UNDERLINED

Mike Dodds has been trying to strike a balance between giving Sunderland's young strikers the game time and exposure they need to help them adjust to Championship football, while recognising that the club's dismal form and the collapse of their play-off push requires some pragmatism in selection.

Given his excellence in games against West Brom and Rotherham earlier in the season, there is an argument that Jobe Bellingham should perhaps have moved back up front before now. Nevertheless, Dodds made the decision in South Wales and it was arguably the single biggest factor in Sunderland securing their first win in seven. Bellingham won the penalty that did so much to change the momentum of the game and then showed the movement in the box that has so often been lacking this season, gambling on breaking into the six-yard box to convert Adil Aouchiche's excellent cross to the back post. Bellingham was integral to Sunderland's attacking play throughout, whether it was in holding the ball up, leading the press or running into the channel.

In fairness, he was every bit as good when dropping into a number ten role late in the game, underlining Dodds' point that his future is essentially wherever he wants to be. As Sunderland move towards the very end of the campaign, it may well be that the interim head coach looks again to give some opportunities to Hemir (and Nazariy Rusyn) with next season in mind. For now, though, there is an obvious need to try and build some momentum and it is clear that the team as a whole is best served by Jobe continuing up front. The decision to give the 18-year-old an extended rest over the international break paid off handsomely and his performance underlined both his talent and his maturity; one of the best individual displays of the campaign so far. It's not to feel a sense of regret that this wasn't a change made sooner, even if his recent rest was undoubtedly a factor in what he was able to produce.

AOUCHICHE AND RIGG SHOW THEY CAN PLAY A KEY PART NEXT SEASON

It has been a bitterly disappointing couple of months for Sunderland and even the uplifting performance here at Cardiff will do only a little to lift the frustration of the play-off push falling away so dramatically. There have been few positives to take from recent weeks but one is undoubtedly Adil Aouchiche, who is starting to deliver consistently as Dodds trusts him with more and more responsibility.

The attacking midfielder stepped up to take a nerveless penalty that set his side on the way to an important victory, and was consistently incisive in all of his play. Most importantly, his work rate from the minute the game kicked off to the minute he was substituted late on was second to none. The challenge now is maintain this level of focus but we are beginning to see a player who can be a central part of the squad next season. His recent form underlines the club's view that sometimes you need to give players time to adapt and settle before you see their true worth, and yet it would also underline the view of many supporters that you need a greater balance in recruitment to ensure results stay consistent while that process occurs.

There can be little doubt, either, that Chris Rigg has the potential to be a prominent part of the first-team squad next season. Dodds felt this was the youngster's most impressive performance yet, given the way he retained the ball under pressure and consistently contributed to the attacking threat Sunderland posed. Rigg of course has a huge decision to make on his future this summer as he turns 17 and is eligible to sign his first professional contract, but he's known to love life on Wearside and the trust the club has in him is increasingly clear.

O'NIEN'S IMPORTANCE IS UNDERLINED

Luke O'Nien's recent two-game suspension went some way to underlining his importance to this team, not just in terms of the intensity he brings to the team but also the quality he offers in possession. Against QPR, Sunderland were poor in the final third but were also very limited in their build-up play. O'Nien lifts the tempo of play considerably and can also help open up the pitch by attempting high-risk, high-reward passes.

His influence should not be taken for granted.

THE FUN FACTOR RETURNS