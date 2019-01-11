Stewart Donald rubbishes reports of £200,000 Will Grigg bid as Sunderland continue striker search

Stewart Donald has provided an update on Sunderland's pursuit of Will Grigg - and has rubbished recent reports.

The Sun claimed that the Black Cats, who are keen to bolster their attacking options during the transfer window, have seen their first bid for Wigan Athletic star Grigg knocked-back.

Stewart Donald has rubbished reports of a Sunderland bid for Will Grigg

They stated that a bid of 'up to £200,000' was turned down by the Latics - but Donald has moved to dismiss these reports.

His comments suggested that a bid was made, but the figure quoted was incorrect.

Indeed, the Sunderland chairman likened the situation to that which surrounded Charlie Wyke in the summer, claiming that nobody is aware of the value the Black Cats paid for the striker despite various reports.

Replying to a supporter on Twitter, he said: "His figure of up to 200k is wrong anyway so no loss there"

MORE: Details of the reports that claimed the Black Cats saw a bid for Will Grigg turned down

In a separate reply, he went on to add: "when we signed Charlie Wyke 6 months ago loads of people knew what we had bid!!!

"6 Months on and people still don't know.

"This is just a repeat of the same scenario - no one knows and I can tell that as I haven't been quoted the right numbers on twitter all night."

Despite their first offering being knocked-back, Jack Ross remains keen to seal a deal for Grigg as he looks to add another natural centre forward to his ranks.

LIVE: All the latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light

Having now sealed a defensive addition in Jimmy Dunne, attacking reinforcements are taking priority.

"Probably in terms of the identification of areas of the park we need to strengthen in, defensively was one and in the attacking areas was the other," Ross admitted.

"The reality is that this season, in the main, we've played without an out-and-out striker.

READ: Jack Ross explains why he signed Jimmy Dunne ahead of potential Luton debut

"Charlie's return has helped us but even know you could probably make an argument that only Charlie and Josh are recognised strikers.

"The others are forward-going players, equally as comfortable in a wide area as behind the striker.

"I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker in that area of the pitch."