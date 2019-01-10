Sunderland see initial Will Grigg bid knocked-back - reports

Sunderland have seen a bid for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg knocked-back, according to reports.

The Black Cats have reportedly seen their first offer for the Northern Irish international turned down, but are thought to still be keen to continue their pursuit of the frontman.

Reports from the Sun claim that the Wearsiders have submitted a first bid of 'up to £200,000', which was knocked-back by Wigan.

Manager Jack Ross has confirmed that he is looking to bolster his striking options before the end of the month and Grigg is believed to have been identified as a key target.

And while their first bid may have been knocked-back, Sunderland are not expected to end their interest in the former MK Dons striker.

Wigan have completed a deal to bring Cardiff City forward Anthony Pilkington to the club, in a move which could open up the door for Grigg to leave.

The 27-year-old has netted just three times for the Latics this season and has fallen down the pecking order in recent weeks.

That could provide a boost for the Wearsiders, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the winter transfer window.

And Ross, having now secured a defensive addition in Jimmy Dunne, is turning his attentions to the other end of the park.

A traditional number nine is at the top of the Scot's wishlist, with just Charlie Wyke and Josh Maja fitting that billing in the current squad.

"Probably in terms of the identification of areas of the park we need to strengthen in, defensively was one and in the attacking areas was the other," Ross admitted.

"The reality is that this season, in the main, we've played without an out-and-out striker.

"Charlie's return has helped us but even know you could probably make an argument that only Charlie and Josh are recognised strikers.

"The others are forward-going players, equally as comfortable in a wide area as behind the striker.

"I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker in that area of the pitch."