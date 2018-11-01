Stewart Donald reveals 'cheeky' attempt to re-sign Jermain Defoe and discusses Sunderland January priorities

Stewart Donald has identified the two areas Sunderland may look to strengthen in January and he has also revealed his 'cheeky' attempt to re-sign Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland are well placed in League One with a third of the season gone, the Black Cats third with a game in hand and three points off leaders Portsmouth.

Jack Ross isn't targeting a major influx of new signings in January and Donald believes it shouldn't take much in the way of a new faces to maintain momentum.

But Donald admits Ross may look to add a couple of signings when the transfer window opens in the new year, highlighting centre back and up front as two possible areas to strengthen.

Duncan Watmore is due to make his first team return in the coming weeks, with Charlie Wyke due back at Christmas.

Donald, speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle said: "We did a lot of work in the first transfer window, not quite as much as we thought we would but I think we made real progress in that.

"If we can get Duncan and Charlie back into that squad, then it shouldn’t need that much more to keep the momentum up and have a strong finish.

"Jack would like a couple potentially. We may look at a striker depending on - making sure Charlie comes back.

"I think we are comfortable in midfield, we think we have got enough wingers.

"Possibly a centre-back addition - top-end and back-end of the pitch just to make sure we have got enough numbers and enough quality."

One signing that would go down well with supporters would be the return of Jermain Defoe, the 36-year-old scored 34 goals in 87 league appearances for the club before joining AFC Bournemouth on a free following relegation from the Premier League.

Defoe has only made six appearances for the Cherries this term but his wages would prove a huge stumbling block for any club looking to sign him.

Donald revealed in the interview with BBC Radio Newcastle that he had made a 'cheeky' attempt to re-sign Defoe in the summer but was given a firm no.

Donald said: "I asked in the summer if we could and the answer came we couldn’t.

"We might ask again but it was a pretty strong no. It was a cheeky request though!

"I was wondering if they might contribute to his wages."

