Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats aim to boost two key positions in January plus Jack Ross press conference Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday aiming to extend their four-game winning streak in League One. We'll have all the build-up plus the latest transfer news from the Stadium of Light. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Aiden McGeady scores in the 3-0 win over Southend United. Jack Baldwin lifts lid on dealing with promotion pressure and how Sunderland proved they are no soft touch