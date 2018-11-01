Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats aim to boost two key positions in January plus Jack Ross press conference

0
Have your say

Sunderland travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday aiming to extend their four-game winning streak in League One.

We'll have all the build-up plus the latest transfer news from the Stadium of Light. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.

Aiden McGeady scores in the 3-0 win over Southend United.

Aiden McGeady scores in the 3-0 win over Southend United.