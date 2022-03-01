Stephen Elliott: This January signing is proving key for Sunderland in promotion push under Alex Neil

He has impressed me more in every game that he has played so far since joining Sunderland in the January transfer window.

He is the type of central midfielder that Sunderland have been missing for a long time.

He gets around the pitch well, he reads the game well and is always seemingly in the correct position to pick up second balls.

Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

He makes challenges also – although my one concern is the amount of bookings he picks up.

I know the way he plays he is always likely to play on the edge and yellow cards may be unavoidable but I’m sure as he gets more experienced his timing will get even better.

Out of all the January signings I firmly believe he will go on to be the most successful at the Stadium of Light.

He also looks like he is embracing being a Sunderland player.

This is something that recent midfield player signings have struggled to do.

Hopefully he can stay fit and free from suspension going into these next few important months as Sunderland battle for promotion back to the Championship.

