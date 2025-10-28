Sunderland have been in superb form over the past weeks

Former England captain and lifelong Sunderland fan Steph Houghton has admitted that she and her fellow Mackems are living in “dreamworld” after the club’s stellar start to the Premier League campaign.

Chemsdine Talbi came off the bench to score a stoppage time winner for Regis Le Bris’ men against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, taking their points tally for the season to 17 from nine matches, and briefly elevating Sunderland to second in the top flight table.

Results on Sunday would subsequently bump the Black Cats down to fourth, but their recent purple patch still represents the best opening to a Premier League season by a newly promoted side since Hull City in 2008/09.

What has Steph Houghton said about Sunderland’s start to the Premier League season?

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Houghton has admitted that Sunderland’s bright start still feels a little surreal. She said: "We have bought quality signings that have fitted in really quickly and that is down to Le Bris.

"A big shout-out to the manager for being able to get the team really hard to beat, and the players for buying into something and living that dream of being in the Premier League. As a Sunderland fan you are in dreamworld at the moment and hopefully we continue."

Fellow pundit, and former Sunderland defender, Nedum Onuoha agreed, adding: "At the start of the season many people were saying they were one of the favourites for relegation and who knows, that might still happen. But within the place, based on the players they have signed, they have got a belief where they are looking more upwards, there is no cap for this season and anything is possible."

Houghton’s comments echo her sentiments from earlier in the season. Speaking at the end of September, after a 1-0 away win over Nottingham Forest, she said: "To go to Forest and win 1-0, and yeah of course they're defending for their lives but I actually love the fact that that they're loving that.

"That they're accepting that maybe we're not always going to be able to play the football that we want to play away from home but we're going to try and make sure that we take three points back to the Stadium of Light. Régis Le Bris has brought in quality players, maybe not a lot of Premier League experience apart from Granit Xhaka who has been unbelievable in that holding midfield role. The energy, fight and aggression as a Sunderland fan has been unbelievable to see. I don't think anyone could have dreamt of the start that we've had.

"You look at Robin Roefs in goal, people wouldn't have heard of him but he's come in and played unbelievably well again on Saturday. [Nordi] Mukiele at the back, he's been a brick wall who will put his head on anything. Energy in midfield... We've been good at what we've done and hopefully a lot more to come."