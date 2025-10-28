Richard Keys revisits 1977 Sunderland–Coventry controversy and calls for truce after Chelsea win.

Richard Keys has penned an astonishing 1,200-word message addressing Sunderland fans – revisiting decades-old controversy, offering a “truce”, and even analysing the Black Cats’ 2–1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The former Sky Sports presenter, a lifelong Coventry City supporter, reopened old wounds by reflecting on the infamous 1977 relegation row involving Sunderland, Coventry and Bristol City – before admitting it’s “time to let it go”.

Keys wrote on Tuesday morning in a lengthy blog post following Saturday’s action in the Premier League with Sunderland defeating World Champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (though The Echo has redacted some of Keys’ comments for legal reasons): “If it had been the other way round, I’d have been furious as well. But it’s time to let it go now.”

He went on to detail how the controversy unfolded: “Sunderland were at Everton, on the same night we played Bristol City. If Sunderland lost, a draw would save both Coventry and Bristol City. These were the days when the season dribbled to a conclusion. Not every team played at the same time.”

After decades of friction between the two fanbases, Keys insisted he now holds no ill will: “It’s time to let it go. Sunderland had their revenge, beating us in the play-off semi-finals last season. They earned the right to play Premier League football this season. And I’m absolutely delighted to see them doing so well right now.”

Keys praised Régis Le Bris’ side for their performances since promotion – but couldn’t resist a few officiating jabs. “They were fantastic at Chelsea and they sit fourth on merit. Keep it going guys. Having said that, I feel as though I can point out the winner at Chelsea could easily have been disallowed. Geertruida was clearly offside and in the keeper’s line of sight. And Isidor’s equaliser should’ve been disallowed – Mukiele’s long throw was illegal. His back foot was off the ground when he released the ball.”

The pundit even expanded his criticism to Premier League referees more generally: “Nothing was made of Sunderland’s winner, but Stuart Attwell took it upon himself to disallow Everton’s equaliser v Spurs for much the same reason. The decision changed the whole game. It was a ridiculous call. Craig Pawson was weak and should’ve ignored Attwell.”

And despite reigniting one of English football’s longest-running grudges, Keys ended with a peace offering to Sunderland supporters – and a plea to leave former player Jason McAteer alone after his recent comments: “Truce, Sunderland? And please back off Jason McAteer. He didn’t mean any harm. He loved his time at Sunderland.”

So let’s go back to the original reason why this animosity exists between Sunderland and Coventry - and why I’ve chosen to revisit this now. As I said - it’s time to let it go. Sunderland had their revenge beating us in the play-off semi-finals last season. We were better in the two games, but we lost. I think it’s fair to say Sheff Utd were better in the final, but they lost. So top marks to Sunderland. They earned the right to play PL football this season.

And I’m absolutely delighted to see them doing so well right now. They were fantastic at Chelsea and they sit fourth on merit. Keep it going guys. Having said that, I feel as though I can point out the winner at Chelsea could easily have been disallowed. Geertruida was clearly offside and in the keeper’s line of sight, but Sanchez failed to make anything of it, so Talbi’s goal was given.

And Isidor’s equaliser should’ve been disallowed. Mukiele’s long throw was illegal. His back foot was off the ground when he released the ball. But who would expect the assistant, who was six metres away to spot that? Anyway - well played Sunderland. You made the most of it again.

Nothing was made of Sunderland’s winner, but Stuart Attwell (VAR) took it upon himself to disallow Everton’s equaliser v Spurs, for much the same reason I’m arguing Sunderland’s first was a little fortune The decision changed the whole game. It was a ridiculous call. Craig Pawson was weak and should’ve ignored Attwell, who’s trying like a bear to impress enough people to get a WC call up.

The Brentford pen was another daft call. Leave it. Don’t get involved. And how Antony Taylor and Michael Oliver decided United shouldn’t have had a pen when Amad was brought down is staggering. The fact the ball brushed off a defender’s heel is irrelevant. The foul had been committed. Taylor and Oliver are supposed to be our two tops refs. Well - they consider themselves to be. I’m still counting Howard. Truce Sunderland? And please back off Jason McAteer. He didn’t mean any harm. He loved his time at Sunderland.