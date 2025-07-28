Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Manchester City stopper Stefan Ortega

Sunderland’s ongoing hunt for a new goalkeeper has seen them linked with a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City stopper Stefan Ortega in recent days.

According to online outlet Mackem News, the Black Cats are one of several clubs who have “enquired” about the 32-year-old amid ongoing speculation linking Burnley number one James Trafford with a big money return to the Etihad Stadium.

Trafford was a standout performer for the Clarets during their promotion campaign in the Championship last season, and according to various reports, is rapidly closing in on a £27 million move back to the club who sold him in July 2023.

And given Ortega’s understudy status in Pep Guardiola’s squad, Trafford’s imminent arrival has led to speculation over what the future could hold for the German. Alongside Sunderland, the likes of Burnley, Leicester City, and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have all been credited with interest, but it is unclear at this stage as to what the future holds for the City talent.

What has Stefan Ortega said about his situation at Manchester City amid Sunderland transfer links?

Late last year, reports in Germany emerged suggesting that Ortega would seek an exit from City this summer if he failed to wrestle the number one jersey away from Ederson. But in a subsequent interview with Sky Germany, as relayed by Sport Witness, the goalkeeper suggested that he was actually quite content with his role in Guardiola’s plans.

At the time, he said: “Still in Manchester. I feel very comfortable there. At the moment there is little reason to leave Manchester again. I have now played 37 [36] competitive games in the last two years – that’s not a number for a typical number two. I get a lot of appreciation, even if it doesn’t always come across like that in the games.”

Whether Ortega will still feature as prominently or as regularly if and when Trafford re-signs for the former Premier League champions remains to be seen, but the expectation is that he will be shunted down the pecking order if the 22-year-old arrives and Ederson stays.

For his part, City boss Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration of Ortega, and has praised the manner in which the deputy stopper has provided cover and competition for Ederson in recent years.

Speaking after a 3-2 victory over Fulham last season, he said: “I think Stefan [Ortega], for me, is one of the best players I’ve ever seen one-against-one, these kind of actions. I think working with him, I’m pretty sure that Ederson can get it.

“Ederson is important. But always I had the feeling Stefan is exceptional. Sometimes Ederson has to feel you have to perform well, otherwise Stefan can play! This healthy competition, because they respect/have an incredible relation, makes us better.”

