How the players who left Sunderland over the summer have fared at their new clubs.
There were several changes at Sunderland over the summer transfer window - but how have those who left the club fared since leaving Wearside?
The Black Cats saw a handful of loan players return to their parent clubs, while decisions were made to let other members of the squad leave on permanent deals.
Loan departures were also sanctioned to try and provide more first-team opportunities.
Here are the players who left Sunderland over the summer, either permanently or on loan, and how they’ve fared since.
1. Lynden Gooch (Stoke)
Like at Sunderland, Gooch quickly became a regular starter at Stoke under Alex Neil, following his deadline-day move to the bet365 Stadium. The 27-year-old had made five league appearances for The Potters before picking up a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of the side’s last two matches. Photo: Steve Bardens
2. Carl Winchester (Shrewsbury)
Winchester officially left Sunderland when his contract expired at the end of last season. The 30-year-old joined League One side Shrewsbury, following a loan spell there last season, and has started every league fixture in midfield this campaign. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Danny Batth (Norwich)
Despite being named Sunderland supporters’ player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign, Batth hasn’t been able to break into Norwich’s first team so far this season, making just two brief Championship appearances off the bench. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Bailey Wright (Lion City Sailors)
Wright endured a debut to forget when he was sent off on his first appearance for Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors. The 31-year-old has made three league appearances since then, after serving a suspension, and scored twice in a 5-2 win over Balestier Khalsa. Photo: Quinn Rooney