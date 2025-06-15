Four ex-Sunderland players are set to feature in star-studded Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford...

Sunderland will be well represented at Soccer Aid 2025 this weekend, with Jill Scott, Jermain Defoe, Steph Houghton, and John O’Shea all set to feature in the annual charity match at Old Trafford on Sunday 15 June.

Scott, Houghton, and Defoe are all part of the England XI squad, while O’Shea has been named in the World XI. Midfielder Scott began her senior career at Sunderland before going on to become a Euro 2022 winner with England, earning 161 caps in the process. Steph Houghton also started her career on Wearside and went on to captain England and Manchester City, making over 100 international appearances.

Jermain Defoe remains a fan favourite among Sunderland supporters after his prolific spell on Wearside, most memorably forming a strong bond with young fan Bradley Lowery during his time at the club. Meanwhile, former Black Cats captain John O’Shea made 226 league appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2018. He’ll feature for the World XI and currently serves as assistant manager with the Republic of Ireland national team.

This year’s match will again raise funds for UNICEF, having generated over £15million in 2024. The England side will be managed by former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, alongside Wayne Rooney and Harry Redknapp. A host of stars are involved, including Jack Wilshere, Joe Hart, Paul Scholes, Carlos Tevez, Robbie Keane, and Leonardo Bonucci. Kick-off is at 7:30pm BST on Sunday 15 June, with live coverage starting from 6pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

England full list...

Manager and coaches:

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Tyson Fury (Boxer)

Harry Redknapp (Former football manager)

Vicky McClure (Actor)

Goalkeeping coach: David James (Former footballer)

Players:

Steven Bartlett (Entrepreneur)

Alex Brooker (TV personality)

Jermain Defoe (Former footballer)

Toni Duggan (Former footballer)

Angry Ginge (YouTuber)

Tom Grennan (Musician)

Joe Hart (Former footballer)

Steph Houghton (Former footballer)

Aaron Lennon (Former footballer)

Dame Denise Lewis (Olympic gold medallist)

Paddy McGuinness (TV personality)

Sir Mo Farah (Former Olympian)

Gary Neville (Former footballer)

Sam Quek (Former hockey player/TV personality)

Wayne Rooney (Former footballer and manager)

Paul Scholes (Former footballer)

Jill Scott (Former footballer)

Louis Tomlinson (Musician)

Michael Carrick (Former footballer)

Phil Jagielka (Former footballer)

Roman Kemp (Radio host)

Jack Wilshere (Former footballer)

Bella Ramsey (Actor)

World XI

Managers and coaches:

Peter Schmeichel (Former footballer)

Players:

Tony Bellew (Former boxer)

Leonardo Bonucci (Former footballer)

Tobi Brown (YouTube star)

Martin Compston (Actor)

Richard Gadd (Actor)

Bryan Habana (Former rugby star)

Dermot Kennedy (Musician)

Kaylyn Kyle (Former footballer)

Gorka Marquez (Dancer)

Nadia Nadim (Footballer)

Livi Sheldon (Gladiators star)

Edwin van der Sar (Former footballer)

Nemanja Vidic (Former footballer)

Harry Kewell (Former footballer)

Big Zuu (YouTube star)

Noah Beck (Actor)

Carlos Tevez (Former footballer)

Billy Wingrove (Football freestyler)

Robbie Keane (Former footballer)

John O'Shea (Former footballer)

Maisie Adam (Comedian)

David Trezeguet (Former footballer)

Nicky Byrne (Singer)

Kheira Hamraoui (Former footballer)

Asim Chaudhry (Comedian)