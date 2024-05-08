Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky Sports have revealed further details on the huge revamp of their EFL coverage for next season, revealing that Sunderland and their Championship rivals will be shown at least 24 times.

The 2024/25 season will see the start of a huge new TV deal between Sky and the EFL, which will see four times as much football shown while retaining the 3pm blackout. Sky Sports have confirmed that they will do this by launching a new channel called Sky Sports +, which will automatically activate for current subscribers. Sky Sports + will also be available on NOW TV and as part of a revamped streaming app on mobile. The new channel will be able to stream 100 live events concurrently, and will offer pause and rewind functions for viewers. In a first, every single game from the opening weekend of the season will be streamed live.

A statement from Sky Sports outlined the plans for the app: "The revamped Sky Sports app will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible via event centres in the app. New personalisation features will help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily. An improved multi-sports scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar. Refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode will improve usability."

It's understood that six matches will be shown in the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday lunchtime, with more shown in the now traditional Friday night and Sunday lunchtime EFL slots. Part of the deal struck with the EFL means all televised games shown before the new year will be announced to fans before the campaign begins.