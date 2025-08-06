Sky Sports reporter reveals Sunderland’s next transfer steps and confirms move for 27-year-old international.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports journalist Tom White has suggested that Sunderland could still make “at least another four” signings before the close of the Premier League transfer window – and confirmed the club have already made a move for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí.

Centre-back pursuit confirmed

Speaking to Roker Report, the North East-based reporter said Lucumí – the 27-year-old Colombian international – is a player Sunderland have made a concrete move for this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jhon Lucumí – that's the name I can give you because I know we have been in for him,” White said. “Whether we've pulled the plug or whether he's rejected us, I don't know. But he's a name I know that we have actually been after as a centre-back.”

White went on to say that centre-half remains a priority area for Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris, with two new additions still being targeted. He added: “I think everybody knows we're after a centre-back, probably two. There's proof we have actually been trying to get one.”

More than just rumours

White also offered insight into Sunderland’s approach to transfers and how most deals are kept tightly under wraps until they’re nearly complete: “Most of the players we've signed have come out of nowhere.”

Recalling a recent example, he added: “I remember when Keith [Downie] said live on air that we had a player signing that day. He was on a flight to the North East. Keith knew it was Simon Adingra, but he had to keep it quiet until the plane touched down. He broke it that morning, and he signed that day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect more business

White reiterated that business is far from over: “In terms of players coming in, I can tell you there'll be a few more. I'm expecting at least another four. At least. And I think there could even be more.”

He believes the club are likely to make more additions before the opening game against West Ham – but that the real late flurry could come near the deadline: “Some will come in right at the end, but they are more likely to be loans maybe with options or obligations with certain stipulations.”

Loan strategy explained

The Sky Sports anchor outlined how Sunderland may use the loan market to their advantage – especially with the financial flexibility it allows.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've still got two domestic loans we can make. Marc Guiu has been one of those who has been very close,” he explained. “We could still bring in more players that cost us next to nothing right now with that obligation to buy if we stay up.”

“Those loans tend to be later because the clubs that they're currently at want to sell them. And they might get an offer right up until deadline day. So although I think that we'll still be targeting players before the West Ham game, I think some will come in right at the end.”

Sunderland’s summer plan still on track

While Sunderland have already splashed out more than £100million on summer transfers, White believes the core strategy hasn’t changed.

“I remember at the start of the window, the information we were getting was that they only wanted to sign four or five guaranteed starters,” he said. “And there would be several more signed around them, which I think is what we’re seeing. I’ve actually got a feeling that there’ll be a couple more first-team starters coming into that as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White also reflected on how Sunderland’s timing may have shifted now they’re in the Premier League: “We’ve usually left it late in the summer window. But in the Premier League, they might’ve looked at the fixtures and thought – we need to get points on the board early.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fan favourite rejects transfer approaches from multiple La Liga clubs – sources