The Black Cats were attacking Rovers when Jack Clarke was bright down by Ryan Hedges in the box. Referee Craig Pawson waved play on, believing the defender had won the ball, only for the home side to take the lead 22 seconds later through Ben Brereton Diaz.

Replays showed that Hedges hadn’t touched the ball first and that by the letter of the law, Sunderland should have had a penalty and the opportunity to take the lead. Instead, Tony Mowbray’s men went into the half-time interval a goal down.

“It has got to be a penalty,” Bridges told Sky Sports at half-time. “If I’m Tony Mowbray in that dressing room, I will be absolutely seething when I see the replay. He [Clarke] scored a goal like this against Reading when he did a little chop after it had went from back to front.”

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Sunderland player Jack Clarke in action during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"He is just trying to shift the ball knowing that the defender is coming to take it. His touch is there and he has clearly had his right leg taken out away from him.

"I think when you have a look at where the referee is lined up, I believe he thinks there is a touch there from Hedges to take the ball away. Now, for me, when you go from one end of the field to another, I would be absolutely seething.”