Sunderland have been linked with Brighton striker Evan Ferguson in recent days.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has suggested that Brighton and Hove Albion starlet Evan Ferguson would be the “perfect addition” for the Black Cats this January - but has cast doubts over the likelihood of a transfer happening.

The Irish centre forward has been limited to just 215 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, and recent reports have suggested that a winter loan exit could be in the pipeline. To that end, the likes of Sunderland, Leeds United, and Celtic have all been touted as potential destinations, but Goodman - while admitting that Ferguson would be a fine signing - is unconvinced that a move to the Championship is a realistic outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to CoinPoker, the Sky Sports pundit said: "I do think Evan Ferguson would be the perfect addition to Leeds United or Sunderland. But do I think he'll end up in the Championship? No, I don't.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"Just 18 months ago, he was being lauded as a £100 million player. So I can't see him playing in the Championship no matter how big a club is. If a loan move is an option for him, you'd suggest a loan move to another Premier League club would be logical, as long as he gets minutes, which is key for him. Perhaps he could move to Europe.

"If I look at the quality of the Scottish Premiership, I don't think a transfer to the SPFL would be right for Evan Ferguson. However, he's an Irish lad who has previously admitted Celtic are his favourite Scottish team. That could be a little carrot which makes him consider a move to Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"European football would also be an attraction for Evan Ferguson. But would it be enough for him after being linked with some of the best clubs in the world previously?

"While the European nights are brilliant, the rest of it, aside from Rangers and maybe Aberdeen, is easy. I say that with the utmost respect and as someone who played in the Scottish Premiership. I'm not criticising it, those are just levels when compared to the Premier League. It would be huge if Celtic could somehow persuade him to sign for them and he would score bundles of goals. I'm just not sure it would be a wonderful career move."