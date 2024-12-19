'Huge game' - Don Goodman delivers Sunderland prediction ahead of Norwich City clash

Sunderland host Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Former Sunderland striker Don Goodman has predicted that the Black Cats will have to settle for a sharing of the spoils in their Championship clash with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Regis Le Bris’ side had to rely on a stunning comeback to beat Swansea City last weekend, but have now taken seven points from their last three outings and sit fourth in the table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

For their part, Norwich have struggled for consistency this term, and lie 12th in the second tier, winless in three and eight points outside of the play-off places. The Canaries could also be without a smattering of influential first team players for their trip to the Stadium of Light, with midfielder Kenny McLean serving a four-match ban and goalkeeper Angus Gunn charged with improper conduct by the FA earlier this week following an incident during a recent defeat at the hands of QPR.

But despite their ongoing issues, Goodman is expecting Norwich to battle their way to a point in the North East. Speaking to Coin Poker, he said: "This is a huge game for Norwich City. They find themselves in 12th and if they lose and certain results go against them, they could be 11 points off sixth place. It's a bigger game for Norwich who are far better at home than they are away.

"Sunderland, however, are well-established in the top six. They're hard to beat away from home with just one defeat in seven. That loss was at Bramall Lane when I thought they were possibly better than Sheffield United and were unlucky to lose. It's hard to split the two teams." Goodman went on to predict a draw.

Sunderland are still yet to be beaten on home turf this season, and were able to maintain their impressive record at the Stadium of Light courtesy of a stoppage time Patrick Roberts strike against Bristol City last Tuesday evening. That goal was enough to salvage a 1-1 draw for the Black Cats.