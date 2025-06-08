The former Sunderland owner was moved to tears by supporters at Trafalgar Square during play-off final weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Bob Murray has delivered a heartfelt tribute to Sunderland supporters after a powerful and unexpected moment in Trafalgar Square left the former chairman “absolutely filled up.”

Speaking exclusively to The Echo, Murray reflected on an unforgettable play-off final weekend, which included his first ever visit to the club’s now-traditional pre-Wembley gathering in central London. “I’ve never been allowed to go there,” he said. “In the past, I’ve always been looking after people or digging the trees or having jobs. I’ve never been there before. So, it all added to the weekend really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray, who was guest of the club at Wembley, made a brief stop at the reception for club dignitaries before deciding to head to Trafalgar Square. “We were just on the wall and some of the fans recognised us. Then they all started to chant, ‘There’s only one Bob Murray,’ which just absolutely filled me up. I was absolutely so moved. That was truly a moving occasion.”

The emotional moment capped what Murray described as “a new high” in his long association with the club. “I’ve had quite a few highs in my life, because that’s what you do when you’re a Sunderland supporter – you have very lows and you have highs,” he explained. “But I think I’ve experienced a new high, really.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Reflecting on Sunderland’s promotion and the renewed sense of hope around the club, Murray couldn’t hide his pride at seeing the Stadium of Light and Academy of Light being used for their intended purpose once again. “I built that stadium for the Premiership. I didn’t build it for Division One. And the same with the Academy. To see it being used right is such a relief and a privilege.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also reiterated his deep affection for Sunderland fans, who have consistently shown him support long after his departure from the boardroom. “I really do like our support. I don’t get paid for this. I’m not after anything. It’s my privilege to have done what I’ve done, but I do love our support. I really do. It’s something really special.”

Who is Sir Bob Murray and when did he own Sunderland?

Sir Bob Murray is one of the most influential figures in Sunderland’s modern history, having chaired the club for over two decades between 1986 and 2006. Born in County Durham, Murray is a lifelong Sunderland supporter who oversaw some of the club’s most transformative moments, both on and off the pitch.

His tenure included two promotions to the Premier League and the construction of the Stadium of Light in 1997, replacing Roker Park and ushering in a new era for the club. Under his guidance, Sunderland established themselves as a top-flight outfit at the turn of the millennium, recording back-to-back seventh-place finishes under Peter Reid.

Murray also played a pivotal role in the founding of the Foundation of Light, one of the largest football club-affiliated charities in the UK, and later led the creation of the Beacon of Light, a state-of-the-art community hub in Sunderland focused on education, sport, and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sold the club later to Niall Quinn's Drumaville Consortium in 2006 but was knighted in 2003 for services to education, business, and charity. Murray also helped build England’s training ground, St George’s Park, and played a hand in helping get the new Wembley project off the ground.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland confirm 2025/26 pre-season schedule with Portugal camp and Craig Gordon testimonial