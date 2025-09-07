Simon Adingra tipped to leave Sunderland quickly following £24m summer transfer from Brighton

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Adingra could be set for a short stay at Sunderland if he makes the expected impact in the Premier League, according to journalist Adama Magate, speaking to Africa Foot.

The 23-year-old winger completed a surprise £24million move from Brighton earlier this summer, joining Sunderland as part of their major transfer rebuild under Régis Le Bris. Adingra had been highly rated at Brighton but slipped down the pecking order last season under Fabian Hürzeler, making just 29 appearances and clocking 1,093 minutes – a significant drop from his 2,232 minutes and 31 outings in the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton opted to cash in when Sunderland made their move, with the Black Cats sealing the deal quickly. Adingra has already settled into life on Wearside, starting two of Sunderland’s opening three Premier League games and registering an assist on his debut during the 3-0 win over West Ham. Magate believes Sunderland offers the perfect platform for Adingra to showcase his talent but suggested he may not be at the Stadium of Light for long if he fulfils his potential.

“Adingra is one of the jewels of the new generation,” Magate told Africa Foot. “At Sunderland, he will have the playing time and confidence needed to explode. If he establishes himself, he won’t stay there long. He’s a future key player for the Elephants.”

What other Sunderland-related news is there?

Régis Le Bris has been handed a timely boost ahead of Sunderland’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace as Luke O’Nien steps up his recovery.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in the opening minutes of Sunderland’s play-off final win over Sheffield United, but he was pictured back in training this week with teammates not currently away on international duty. The club had initially expected O’Nien to return after the ongoing break, and he now looks on course to meet that timeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

O’Nien’s comeback will provide valuable versatility across the backline, though competition for defensive places is fierce following Sunderland’s heavy summer recruitment. He was joined in training by Aji Alese, who is also closing in on a return after missing the entirety of pre-season through injury. Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are likewise expected back following the international break, but neither has been spotted in full training yet.

Le Bris has also welcomed recent signings Lutsharel Geertruida and Brian Brobbey to the training pitches for the first time since their deadline-day arrivals from RB Leipzig and Ajax respectively. Both could make their Sunderland debuts at Selhurst Park, though Le Bris may have to carefully manage their match sharpness given their lack of competitive action so far this season.

Meanwhile, fellow new arrival Bertrand Traoré faces a race against time to feature after joining from Ajax in the final minutes of the window. The winger is currently away on international duty with Burkina Faso and will link up with his new teammates late next week, leaving Le Bris with limited preparation time to integrate him into the squad.

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: Régis Le Bris facing crucial Sunderland striker decision with Crystal Palace test looming