Shrews boss on style of play

Shrewsbury Town rescued a point against Ipswich Town at the weekend thanks to a late equaliser through Shaun Whalley.

Shrewsbury were playing against ten men at the time, however, Salop boss Steve Cotterill believes it was a slight tactical tweak that allowed them to get back into the clash against the Tractor Boys:

"In the second half we'd changed shape slightly, we couldn't get enough pressure on the ball, we made a change, Shaun's very good at landing on second balls.” Cotterill said.

"A few times we'd played it forward too long too early, we didn't need to, but Shaun can land on second balls and thankfully he landed on that one, it was a great finish.

"There's certain risks with some of the pressing we do, sometimes you get it right and sometimes wrong.

"But the rules we have in that they got it right today, sometimes you get it right, because of the size of the pitch out there.”

Shrewsbury travel to the Stadium of Light for a 3pm kick-off on Good Friday.

Oxford defender issues playoff rallying call

Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown has issued a rallying call to his side after seeing their playoff hopes dented in recent weeks.

Defeat to Sunderland at the weekend mean Oxford are now four points off the playoffs with just four games of the season to go, however, Brown doesn’t believe all hope is lost:

“We’ve made it hard, but we’ve not made it impossible.” Brown told the Oxford Mail.

“We go into these last four games exactly how we’ve gone into the last three, trying to win all four. It can be done, and we know we can do it. We’ll just see what it is at the end of the season.”

League One duo ‘eye’ Morecambe star

Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly joined Preston and Peterborough in the hunt for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.