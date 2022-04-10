The fantastic photos of Sunderland fans celebrating Elliot Embleton's winner against Oxford United

The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.

The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

