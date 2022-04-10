Loading...
Sunderland fans in action at the Kassam Stadium!

The fantastic photos of Sunderland fans celebrating Elliot Embleton's winner against Oxford United

Sunderland won against Oxford United last weekend – but can you spot yourself in the crowd?

By James Copley
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 12:23 pm

The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.

The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Watching the game

Sunderland fans take in the game at the Kassam Stadium.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. A later winner for Sunderland!

Sunderland fans celebrate the winning goal!

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Ha'way the lads!

Thumbs up for Sunderland!

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Watching the game

Embleton netted a late goal for Alex Neil's side

Photo: Frank Reid

