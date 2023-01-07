News you can trust since 1873
Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights after late Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien goals in FA Cup win

Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury.

By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.

The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

Amad playing for Sunderland at Shrewsbury.
Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Shrewsbury 1 (Pennington, 81) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 90+1) (O’Nien, 90+3)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Wright, Ballard, O’Nien, Michut (Rigg, 81), Neil, Ba (Stewart, 59), Roberts, Bennette (Clarke, 59), Amad
  • Subs: Patterson, Carney, Gooch, Clarke, Rigg, Middlemas, Cotcher, Watson, Stewart
  • Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Dunkley, Moore, Pennington, Bennett (Street, 72), Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Bayliss (Da Costa, 85), Saydee (Pyke, 72), O’Brien (Bloxham, 46)
  • Subs: Burgoyne, Dacosta, Bloxham, Pyke, Street, Bailey, Barlow.
Reaction from Tony Mowbray

Full-time reaction from Shrewsbury

FULL-TIME: SHREWSBURY 1 SUNDERLAND 2

90+3’ GOOOOAAAALLLL O’NIEN!!!

Sunderland are ahead!

They deserve it as well.

O’Nien sends a low shot into the bottom corner after he was set up by Amad.

90+1’ GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! STEWART!!!

Stewart silences the home fans after heading home Clarke’s in-swinging corner.

1-1!

FOUR minutes added time

87’ Roberts denied again

Roberts goes close again but his low effort is kept out by Marosi.

85’ Another Shrewsbury change

ON: Da Costa

OFF: Bayliss

81’ Another change for Sunderland

ON: Rigg

OFF: Michut

81’ Goal Shrewsbury (Pennington)

That came from nowhere.

Bayliss’ in-swinging corner is headed in by Pennington, who glances the ball across the goal.

0-1.

