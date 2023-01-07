Shrewsbury 1 Sunderland 2: Highlights after late Ross Stewart and Luke O'Nien goals in FA Cup win
Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury.
Tony Mowbray’s side were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving.
The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.
Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Shrewsbury 1 (Pennington, 81) Sunderland 2 (Stewart, 90+1) (O’Nien, 90+3)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Wright, Ballard, O’Nien, Michut (Rigg, 81), Neil, Ba (Stewart, 59), Roberts, Bennette (Clarke, 59), Amad
- Subs: Patterson, Carney, Gooch, Clarke, Rigg, Middlemas, Cotcher, Watson, Stewart
- Shrewsbury XI: Marosi, Dunkley, Moore, Pennington, Bennett (Street, 72), Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Bayliss (Da Costa, 85), Saydee (Pyke, 72), O’Brien (Bloxham, 46)
- Subs: Burgoyne, Dacosta, Bloxham, Pyke, Street, Bailey, Barlow.
Sunderland are ahead!
They deserve it as well.
O’Nien sends a low shot into the bottom corner after he was set up by Amad.
Stewart silences the home fans after heading home Clarke’s in-swinging corner.
1-1!