Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly explored a potential deal for Sunderland before completing his Stamford Bridge takeover

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s first significant engagement with English football came through Sunderland, according to a new book chronicling the sale of the Premier League giants.

Before completing his takeover of Chelsea in 2022, Boehly was approached by then-Sunderland owner Ellis Short, who was actively looking to sell the Wearside club. Boehly explored, but ultimately decided against pursuing a deal. The more he examined the broader landscape of English football, the more convinced he became of the strategic power of London. The book even claims Boehly loaned money to Sunderland.

The claim is made in The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC, a new book by journalist Nick Purewal, a freelance reporter and writer with 20 years’ experience in news and sports journalism. The author has also worked for publications such as The Independent and the London Evening Standard during his career in writing

His account suggests Boehly’s experience assessing Sunderland played a role in sharpening his understanding of the English game and informed his thinking ahead of his later Chelsea move. According to the book, Boehly’s group, which included Behdad Eghbali and other partners, ultimately stood out to senior Chelsea figures such as Marina Granovskaia. She believed they were the candidates best positioned to replicate Roman Abramovich’s blend of swift but thoughtful decision-making.

Boehly, who is worth approximately £6.2billion, is said to have regularly attended matches at Stamford Bridge prior to his official involvement, gaining valuable insight into the club’s culture and operations. That exposure reportedly deepened his appreciation for what Chelsea had built under Abramovich. The book also reveals that Boehly had considered purchasing Chelsea on multiple occasions prior to 2022, including in 2018 and 2019. He also reportedly looked into the possibility of investing in Tottenham Hotspur in 2014. However, due diligence convinced him that Chelsea was London’s club, and the right one to buy.

Who is Chelsea owner Todd Boehly?

Boehly, born September 20, 1973, is an American businessman and investor. He is the co-founder, chairman, CEO, and controlling member of Eldridge Industries, a holding company based in Miami, Florida. Boehly also serves as chairman of asset manager Eldridge.

In football, he is the co-controlling owner and chairman of Premier League club Chelsea, and co-owner of Ligue 1 side Strasbourg via the BlueCo consortium. As of May 2025, Bloomberg estimated Boehly’s net worth at approximately $8.86billion (£6.2billion).

Boehly has frequently been recognised for his influence in business and sport. He was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of the 500 most influential people each year from 2017 to 2021. In 2022, he featured on both the Forbes 400 list and the Bloomberg 50, which highlights the most influential figures in global business. In 2024, Boehly appeared on the cover of Forbes in a profile on his growing empire across investment, sport, and entertainment. That same year, he was included in the Los Angeles Times’ “LA Influential” list.