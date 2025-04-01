Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Championship news.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday have issued a club statement confirming they have failed to pay their players their salaries for March on time.

The club insist it is a ‘temporary issue’ which will be resolved at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-table Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday have failed to pay their players their salaries for March on time due to “cashflow” problems, report PA. The Owls say the delay in payment is only temporary and chairman Dejphon Chansiri is attempting to resolve the issue.

A club statement on swfc.co.uk read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a temporary issue with the payment of player salaries for the month of March.

“This has occurred as a result of significant sums of money owed to the chairman’s businesses which has in turn impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow.

“The chairman is working hard to resolve this situation at the earliest possible opportunity and in the meantime thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.” Wednesday are currently 12th in the Championship, five points adrift of the play-offs, and host Hull in their next match on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is happening elsewhere in the Championship?

Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg has been included in the Championship’s Team of the Week following his performance against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager completed a full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light, and caught the eye with an energetic display as Trai Hume’s first-half strike proved enough for the hosts to seal a 1-0 victory and return to winning ways. But while several Sunderland players, including Hume and makeshift right-back Alan Browne, have come in for widespread praise in the days since the Black Cats’ triumph, it is in fact Rigg who has found himself to be his side’s sole representative in Whoscored’s weekly XI.

Sunderland boss praises coaching staff

Régis Le Bris has praised the work of former Sunderland player Michael Proctor at the Academy of Light.

The ex-Black Cats striker has been on the staff at his former club for some time and played a crucial role in developing the set-piece routine that paid dividends against Millwall in the Championship at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Roberts took a short corner and received the ball back from fellow winger Romaine Mundlde. Roberts, who created a better angle with the initial action, curled a superb cross in for Trai Hume, who was arriving late into the box and finished a right-footed volley past the Millwall goalkeeper. The striker proved to be the only goal of the game, handing Sunderland and Le Bris all three points after the two-week international break.

"Happy, really pleased for the staff, for Proc, especially because he worked a lot and is doing very well in this phase, Le Bris said after the game against Millwall. “It's important during a game when it's difficult to find a solution. If you are good at set-pieces, you can find a solution in this phase. It's very positive for us.”

Your next Sunderland read: The big mistake I think Sunderland made on Saturday and who has to take their next penalty