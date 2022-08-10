The Black Cats boss made 11 changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s win at Bristol City, with Neil keen to give minutes to other members of his squad.
An excellent strike from Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, before substitute Sylla Sow added a second after half-time.
Here’s how the match played out:
RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Adeniran, 16) (Sow, 56) Sunderland 0
- Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Winchester, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Matete, Sonha, Embleton (Spellman, 80), Diamond, Roberts (Kelly, 84)
- Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Batth, Gooch, Clarke, Kelly, Neil, Spellman, Simms
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Heneghan (Ihiekwe, 46), James (Hunt, 81), Brown, Byers, Bakinson, Adeniran (Johnson, 81), Paterson (Cook, 72), Gregory (Sow, 44)
- Subs; Stockdale, Ihiekwe, Johnson, A Hunt, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Cook, Sow
Tonight’s player ratings
Reaction from Hillsborough
Full-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 0
Four minutes added time
Tonight’s attendance: 8,412
84’ Another Sunderland change
Teenager Caden Kelly, 18, has now come on for Roberts.
81’ More changes for Wednesday
Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt have replaced Adeniran and James.
80’ Spellman on for Embleton
76’ Michael Spellman coming on
We’re going to see a debut for the Black Cats youngster who was signed from non-league side Chester-le-Street in the summer.
72’ Third change for Wednesday
Another change for Wednesday as Luke Cook replaces Paterson.