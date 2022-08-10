Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 0 RECAP: Story of the match as Cats lose Carabao Cup tie at Hillsborough

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:41 pm

The Black Cats boss made 11 changes to his starting XI following Saturday’s win at Bristol City, with Neil keen to give minutes to other members of his squad.

An excellent strike from Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, before substitute Sylla Sow added a second after half-time.

Here’s how the match played out:

Sunderland's Jack Diamond (centre) has a shot on goal blocked by Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Ihiekwe during the Carabao Cup, first round match at Hillsborough.

RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 2 (Adeniran, 16) (Sow, 56) Sunderland 0

Last updated: Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 22:15

  • Sunderland XI: Bass, Hume, Winchester, Wright, Alese, O’Nien, Matete, Sonha, Embleton (Spellman, 80), Diamond, Roberts (Kelly, 84)
  • Subs: Patterson, Cirkin, Batth, Gooch, Clarke, Kelly, Neil, Spellman, Simms
  • Sheffield Wednesday XI: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Heneghan (Ihiekwe, 46), James (Hunt, 81), Brown, Byers, Bakinson, Adeniran (Johnson, 81), Paterson (Cook, 72), Gregory (Sow, 44)
  • Subs; Stockdale, Ihiekwe, Johnson, A Hunt, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru, Vaulks, Cook, Sow
Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 22:15

Tonight’s player ratings

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:41

Reaction from Hillsborough

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:41

Full-Time: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Sunderland 0

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:36

Four minutes added time

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:31

Tonight’s attendance: 8,412

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:33

84’ Another Sunderland change

Teenager Caden Kelly, 18, has now come on for Roberts.

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:28

81’ More changes for Wednesday

Marvin Johnson and Jack Hunt have replaced Adeniran and James.

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:26

80’ Spellman on for Embleton

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:24

76’ Michael Spellman coming on

We’re going to see a debut for the Black Cats youngster who was signed from non-league side Chester-le-Street in the summer.

Wednesday, 10 August, 2022, 21:18

72’ Third change for Wednesday

Another change for Wednesday as Luke Cook replaces Paterson.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandSheffieldBlack CatsSheffield Wednesday