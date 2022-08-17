We’ll start with the latest on the transfer front.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil said a few weeks ago that he still wanted to add four or five players to his squad before the end of the window, yet no new signings have been made since then.

Neil admitted in yesterday’s press conference that the club are facing a battle to land targets who will likely be offered more money by clubs elsewhere in the Championship.

Asked if he remained confident that signings would arrive before the end of the month, and whether it was simply a case of playing a waiting game for established targets. he replied: “It’s not easy, the problem is I can’t make decisions for people.

“We’re trying to recruit the best players we can, and earlier in the window you set your stall there [high] because I don’t want to bring in players that are a 17th, 18th, 19th man. I want to bring guys in that are going to be a better second, third or fourth man.

“That comes at a premium, and that’s why it is difficult. Not only that, we’re in competition with other clubs at the same level that are arguably going to spend more money on those types of positions than we will.”