Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Sunderland:

Blades join Clarke race

Sheffield United have reportedly joined Sunderland in the race to sign winger Jack Clarke this summer.

Sunderland are believed to be ‘in talks’ to sign the 21-year-old who enjoyed a good loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season that culminated in the Black Cats’ promotion back to the Championship.

The Northern Echo report that the Blades have ‘made contact’ over the potential signing of Clarke who was a product of the Leeds United academy system.

The report suggests that Spurs may be open to selling Clarke this summer but are waiting on Antonio Conte finalising the plans for his squad.

Pub responds to Sunderland fans’ gesture

Sunderland fans celebrating Ross Stewart's winning goal at Wembley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Following their League One playoff final win over Wycombe Wanderers in May, Sunderland supporters raised over £1,000 for the Nags Head pub in Covent Garden.

A Go Fund Me was set up by supporters to say ‘thank you’ to the staff after the pub became a focal point for Black Cats supporters ahead of the clash at Wembley.

Following the generosity of Sunderland supporters, the pub described fans as ‘A credit to your team and city.’

And the Nags Head have now updated supporters on how the money raised by Black Cats fans was spent, revealing that the staff were able to enjoy a night of darts and drinks with another local pub.

A post on the pub’s Instagram page read: ‘A huge thank you to all the @sunderlandafcofficial fans who very kindly put together some money to thank our staff after their league 1 playoff final!

‘We got together last night with the team at @thewhitelioncoventgarden to play darts at @flightclubdarts followed by some drinks

‘Thank you @thexton_ftm for setting up the go fund me to make this possible!’

SAFC women reveal pre-season schedule

Sunderland will face Motherwell, Newcastle United, Hibernian and Nottingham Forest at the Academy of Light as they prepare for the 2022/23 Barclays Women’s Championship season.