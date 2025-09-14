Shay Given praised Robin Roefs and offered an intriguing verdict on Régis Le Bris’ side after the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has already turned heads – and BBC pundit Shay Given believes Régis Le Bris has given the Black Cats the perfect foundation to compete at this level.

Speaking on Match of the Day after Sunderland’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, the former Black Cats, Newcastle United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper was full of praise for 22-year-old Robin Roefs, who delivered another standout display between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a brilliant game, he really has," Given said. "We talk about Patterson, maybe he got them into the Premier League last year, brilliant save in the play-off final. But they brought this guy in, and there's a replay in that because he's actually lifted his shoulder up to make a block on Mateta. It's a deliberate save. It's a phenomenal save."

The Dutchman’s heroics underpinned a resilient Sunderland display, with Given impressed by the commitment shown throughout the side. "As I say, I like Sunderland's performance today because everyone was behind the ball, everyone was clocking shots, and when they got past that, the Roefs was on fire at the back."

Attention then turned to Sunderland’s encouraging start to life back in the top flight, with Mark Chapman highlighting that Le Bris’ men have taken seven points from their opening four matches. "I think that's important," Given responded. "Because you've seen promoted sides in the past come up, be too open, concede too many goals. But Le Bris has given them a real platform, really defensive, away from home as well. It's a brilliant point for them."

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”