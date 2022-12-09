The Sunderland boss is facing a number of selection dilemmas with Ross Stewart also set to return to the squad for the first time since September. With Dan Ballard and Edouard Michut set to return over the festive period, Mowbray has almost a full squad to pick from and competition for places in the matchday 18 is set to be fierce.

That will be the case on Monday - with Wright and Bennette both back from World Cup duty.

Bennette featured in all three of Costa Rica's group games, while Wright was a substitute as Australia made history by beating Denmark to secure a place in the last 16 for only the second time.

The defender topped up his game time behind closed doors on Wednesday to press his claim for inclusion.

"Both of them are back," Mowbray said.

"Bailey wanted to play in our behind-closed-doors game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday so he has had a run out. Jewison returned to training on Thursday - he said it was a great experience and featured in every game. The loss against Spain obviously wasn't ideal but for his age it's amazing for him to have played at World Cup.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette