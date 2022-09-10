Tony Mowbray has said the Black Cats’ were primarily looking to strengthen defensive areas of the pitch, after making ten additions over the summer and further lowering the average age of their squad.

While Sunderland were tracking several targets, some became known publicly as they opted to stay at other clubs or move elsewhere.

Here are a few players who were on the Black Cats’ radar and what happened to them:

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Jan Paul van Hecke

An injury to Daniel Ballard has reduced Sunderland’s defensive options and saw them increase efforts to sign another centre-back.

They appeared to be in pole position to sign Brighton defender van Hecke, who impressed on loan at Blackburn last season, with Rovers interested to re-sign him.

Yet, while he’s only made one Premier League appearance, the Dutchman has been part of the first-team squad this season, while former Seagulls boss Graham Potter was keen to keep him.

Nathan Broadhead

Sunderland made it clear they wanted to re-sign Broadhead following his impressive loan spell last season, and a deal appeared close.

Yet, after Ellis Simms scored twice against Bristol City, the Welshman opted to join Wigan on loan from parent club Everton.

Broadhead has made five Championship appearances since the move, and scored the winner in a 1-0 win at Birmingham, but is yet to start a match for The Latics.

Troy Parrott

Another Premier League forward who was available on loan and had interest from multiple Championship clubs.

Parrott, 20, decided to join Preston on loan from Tottenham with the hope he would receive regular game time.

The Irishman has started all eight Championship matches for North End this season but is yet to score in the league.

Jack Rudoni

The playmaker had been on Sunderland’s radar before the start of the summer transfer window, while he was impressing for a struggling AFC Wimbledon side in League One.

Following their relegation, Wimbledon were looking for a significant six-figure fee for the 21-year-old, who eventually signed for Huddersfield.

Despite The Terriers’ tough start to the season, Rudoni has started their last six Championship fixtures.

Charlie Cresswell

Cresswell was also a player Sunderland had been keeping tabs on as the centre-back came through the ranks at Leeds and represented England Under-21s.

The Black Cats instead moved to sign Ballard in June, before Cresswell completed a loan move to Millwall.

After scoring twice on his debut, the 20-year-old has had a mixed start at The Den and was named on the bench for Millwall’s last league game.

Reda Khadra

While the 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Blackburn last season, he’s still finding his feet after joining Sheffield United on loan.

Khadra has made four Championship appearances for The Blades but started just one of them.

Cameron Archer

Archer was another Premier League striker who was attracting significant interest from Championship clubs, so it may have always been a long shot for Sunderland to sign him.