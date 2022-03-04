Still, while the Sunderland boss will have been encouraged by what he saw at the DW Stadium, there are some selection dilemmas ahead of the Black Cats’ latest test.

Charlton have lost their last five fixtures and dropped to 16th in the League One table but could be boosted by the return of top scorer Jayden Stockley, who has been sidelined through injury.

Stockley, 28, scored the winner when Charlton beat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light back in October, when the visitors’ 3-5-2 formation caused problems for Lee Johnson’s side.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

Here are some of the things Neil will have to weigh up ahead of Saturday’s trip to The Valley.

Sticking with the same formation?

Against Wigan Neil went back to basics as his side matched the hosts up and played with a compact 4-2-3-1 system.

The formation worked perfectly as Sunderland took an early lead and were able to cause problems on the counter attack, while staying solid defensively.

Charlton will set up differently, though, with Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson often deploying in a 3-5-2 shape.

It’s a formation Sunderland have struggled against this season, when teams have delivered crosses into the box for two physical strikers.

When the sides last met Charlton frontmen Stockley and Conor Washington, who is set to miss the game through injury, were a constant threat at the Stadium of Light.

Given their struggles in the past, there is an argument that Sunderland should match Charlton up for more defensive security.

Will Danny Batth or Callum Doyle be recalled?

Whether Sunderland stick with a back four or not, Neil will be assessing his defensive options.

Arbenit Xhemajli came into the side to make his League One debut against Wigan and was excellent, yet Sunderland are monitoring the defender’s fitness after over a year out with a long-term knee injury.

Callum Doyle and Danny Batth are expected to be available again after missing the game at Wigan, and will play a part between now and the end of the season.

Bailey Wright has given the side more defensive security in recent weeks so will be expected to keep his place, while it would be extremely harsh to drop Xhemajli.

Still, Neil has said there are a ‘couple of niggles’ in the squad, and that he won’t risk players who aren’t fully fit.

Will Jack Clarke earn a starting place?

After joining Sunderland in January, Tottenham loanee Jack Clarke has shown flashes of his ability.

It’s clear that former head coach Lee Johnson played a part in the signings of Clarke and Patrick Roberts, yet both played just once before the change of management.

While Neil has praised Clarke’s ability and said the winger was unfortunate not to start against Burton, the Black Cats boss opted to play Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton at Wigan.

Will the Sunderland boss feel this is the game to unleash Clarke’s attacking potential?

Perhaps Tuesday’s home game against Fleetwood would be a more obvious game to start the wideman.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.